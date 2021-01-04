New COVID-19 cases steadily rise in east Alabama during holiday weekend

East Alabama counties continued to see a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 76 new virus cases in Chambers County, 335 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 93 in Russell County and 53 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.

Lee County is averaging about 92 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 90 new cases per day on Dec. 22, 2020, according to ADPH data.

On Monday, there were 6,291 confirmed cases and 4,365 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 10,656 cases.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,362 confirmed, 1,053 probable, 2,229 combined

Macon County – 856 confirmed, 171 probable, 1,027 combined

Russell County – 2,363 confirmed, 517 probable, 2,880 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,706 confirmed, 712 probable, 2,418 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: