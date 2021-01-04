New COVID-19 cases steadily rise in east Alabama during holiday weekend

East Alabama counties continued to see a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 76 new virus cases in Chambers County, 335 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 93 in Russell County and 53 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.
Lee County is averaging about 92 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 90 new cases per day on Dec. 22, 2020, according to ADPH data.
On Monday, there were 6,291 confirmed cases and 4,365 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 10,656 cases.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,362 confirmed, 1,053 probable, 2,229 combined
- Macon County – 856 confirmed, 171 probable, 1,027 combined
- Russell County – 2,363 confirmed, 517 probable, 2,880 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,706 confirmed, 712 probable, 2,418 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 20
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 20
- Tallapoosa County — 17
ADPH reported 2,161 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, 1,686 confirmed cases and 475 probable cases. There were 301,486 confirmed cases and 72,609 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 375,095 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 4,259 confirmed deaths and 619 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Monday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,259 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 619 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.