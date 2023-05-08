This year Auburn Junior High School has established a curriculum that introduces students to drones and the different career paths they could pursue by learning how to operate them.

The eighth grade physical science students have been learning about the parts of a drone, how to build one, the science involved in aviation and finally how to fly them.

In 2021, Auburn City Schools entered a partnership with the drone manufacturing company, Draganfly, and over the past two years they’ve work together to create a cutting-edge drone curriculum that’s one of the first of its kind. The project was led by AJHS science teacher Nathan Baker and Draganfly’s lead of training programs Brock Gooden.

“There’s obviously other drone programs out there and curriculums you can get, but as far as a drone manufacturer working together with a school system, this is the first that I’ve heard about to actually expand into this realm to teach kids,” Gooden said.

Draganfly was looking for more ways to train others about flying drones when the opportunity with ACS opened up. Gooden said at a conference he got connected with Wes Gordon, ACS assistant superintendent/curriculum and instruction, who asked him about the possibility of establishing a drone technology course for the school system.

Gooden was previously an instructor of Alabama State University’s Drone Technology Course, and he thought it would be a great idea to start teaching junior high students.

Drew Morgan, ACS coordinator of secondary curriculum and professional development, then reached out to Baker asking if he’d want to include the drone course in his class, and Baker said absolutely.

“(Auburn City Schools) has always been at the top of education, and every chance that they get they strive to make sure that they put kids first when it comes to education,” Baker said. “So, for us to be able to partner with a company like Draganfly, it doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Baker has been in education for a total of 15 years with the past five being at AJHS.

Starting in 2021, Baker and Gooden got to work on the drone curriculum and watched it evolve from building The Apex Drone to eventually flying the drones outside for the first time this year.

Together, Gooden and Baker created a program with topics including the history of flight, history of drones, how drones are used in industry, aerodynamics, drone building and engineering and how to become a licensed drone operator.

“Physics and science in general was supposed to be fun,” Baker said. “In eighth grade it’s kind of their last year before they get into high school and science can be a little monotonous at times. Being able to have something hands on, something cutting edge, this is definitely a technology that our students can morph into a full-time career. Anytime you’re able to connect kids to that type of technology, it’s priceless.”

During the program, Gooden would come to the school to help the students build a drone, introduce them to the Xbox game they’d be using to learn to fly the drone and show them large service drones that are utilized in different industries such as public safety, construction, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying.

Gooden said Draganfly’s engineering team also developed a state-of-the-art 3D printed drone, called The Apex Drone, for the students to use while learning how to fly and control a drone.

“Giving them the chance to kind of integrate science and understanding science through flight is something really cool that I think this generation will be excited to use and have,” Gooden said.

The first time Baker brought out the drones in class, he said his students had different reactions. Some smiled ear to ear, some looked nervous and others weren’t interested.

“Believe it or not those that were not interested at the beginning were some of my best pilots at the end,” he said.

AJHS science teacher Hunter Mims also decided to start incorporating the drone curriculum in his classroom to give his students a real world connection to what they’re learning. Mims has been in education for a total of six years and has been with AJHS for two years.

“A lot of times students sit in class and just think that we’re just learning facts and things, but then they get out here and see the real world connection,” he said.

Mims students have shown interest and excitement throughout the course. He said he can tell a difference in his students’ expressions when they walk into room knowing it’s a drone day versus a normal note taking day.

One of Bakers eighth grade students, Callaway Trammell, said he’s enjoyed learning more about how to maneuver the drone and the science behind how it can fly.

With a passion for science that runs in his family, Trammell is thinking about pursuing mechanical engineering where he might have the chance to work on drones.

On Thursday, Trammell and the other students got to fly DJI Tello Drones through an obstacle course outside on the AJHS track using their iPads to control it.

“I’ve never done an obstacle course, I’ve just flown it in open space, so it’ll be fun to try,” he said.

Katherine Foreman, another eighth grade student in Baker’s science class, said she became interested in flying drones through this program.

“I’ve flown a drone before, but it was nothing too serious. I had it for fun, but I really started to like it when I started in his class,” she said.

Foreman loves that the class involves hands-on activities and that Baker explains science at a level that she can understand it. She said she’s not sure what career path she wants to follow.

On Thursday before flying her drone outside, Foreman said, “It’s most definitely cool to be in an open field because we’ve been doing it in the hallway, so doing it out in a field like this and being able to see how well I can put my knowledge through the obstacle course is really cool.”

Baker said AJHS will continue offering this curriculum to future students with plans for it to expand and evolve.