A new Data Center at Auburn Technology Park was approved Tuesday night at the Auburn City Council meeting.

The Mill Creek Data Center will be 65,708 square feet and sit on 52 acres of property at 406 West Veterans Parkway, just off South College Street. As of now, that property is undeveloped woodlands alongside Parkerson Mill Creek. The South College Veterinary Clinic sits across the street from the property.

Auburn City Manager Megan McGowan-Crouch said the Mill Creek Data Center will bring “very high tech, very high paying” to the Auburn.

“They’ll have a limited number of jobs, but they’re excellent jobs,” McGowan-Crouch said.

In a "Mayor’s Minutes" video recapping the council meeting, Anders said the city is elated about the incoming job opportunities.

Councilman Tommy Dawson, who represents Ward 8, called the new data center a good fit for industrial park. Downs Way, which connects with West Long Leaf Drive, will extend south through property adjacent to the Mill Creek Data Center property. Downs Way will end on West Veterans Parkway.

LBYD Incorporated is the engineering firm behind the project. Council members didn't state when the construction will begin or on how much the data center will cost to build.

Mayor Ron Anders said more information about the project will be shared at a later date.