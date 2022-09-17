New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows

Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase.

It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the city is growing rapidly, and there’s a need for neighborhoods like this in the area.

“There continues to be new families that want to relocate to our community, and so there is a continued need for new homes because there’s not enough for the people who are looking to move to the Auburn area,” Anders said.

Most of the housing in the interior of Auburn is occupied, he said.

Sarah Martin, who oversees developments within new communities for Stone Martin Builders, agreed that there is “absolutely” a need for more single-family homes in Auburn.

“Auburn has a strong reputation as a safe, friendly town,” she said in an email. “It’s the type of city where you want your children to grow up in.”

Martin said homes in the company's other Auburn communities, including Camden Ridge South, Camden Ridge West, Cape Reserve, Northwoods and soon Old Samford, are selling well.

The Silos at Conway will offer 71 home sites with 31 different home plan designs to choose from. The neighborhood will have amenities including a community pool, covered patio, clubhouse and pond with a fishing pier.

“Each community we build has something special to offer for individuals and families at all stages of life,” Martin said. “We developed Silos at Conway to be a community geared towards those with an active, outdoors lifestyle.”

Martin said the company does not have an estimated timeline for the completion of The Silos at Conway, but that buyers can start purchasing and personalizing their homes now.

“The personalization process is everyone’s favorite step,” Martin stated.

For more information about the homes located at The Silos at Conway contact an agent on the Stone Martin Builders website. The model home and sales office are at 1830 Keystone Drive in Auburn.