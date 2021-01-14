New east Alabama COVID-19 cases remain steady

COVID-19 continues to spread at a high rate throughout east Alabama just two weeks since New Year’s Eve.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 149 in Lee County, four in Macon County, 45 in Russell County and 14 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,454 confirmed, 1,303 probable, 2,757 combined

Lee County – 6,951 confirmed, 5,169 probable, 12,120 combined

Macon County – 912 confirmed, 207 probable, 1,119 combined

Russell County – 2,542 confirmed, 647 probable, 3,189 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,785 confirmed, 806 probable, 2,591 combined

Lee County is averaging about 132 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:

Chambers County — 32

Macon County — 9

Russell County — 30

Tallapoosa County — 19