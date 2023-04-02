The BigHouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports foster and adoptive families, is beginning to move into a new location, the BigHouse Retreat, on 1400 Grand National Parkway in Opelika.

The foundation was established by Opelika couple Micah and Blake Melnick in 2009 after they felt called to create a way to support foster families in the community. They chose the name BigHouse after an Audio Adrenaline song about Heaven called “Big House.”

“It says that Heaven is a big, big house with lots and lots of room,” Micah Melnick said in an earlier interview, “a big, big table with lots and lots of food, a big, big yard where we can play football, a big, big house — it’s my Father’s house.

“There’s a specific line in there and it says, ‘I don’t know if you have a mom or dad or place you can call home, but in Heaven, you’ll have all that.’”

Melnick said the song “resonated” with them because they wanted to create a community on Earth that not only points to Heaven, is gospel-focused and represents faith in Jesus, but also one that gives the kids a feeling of belonging.

With this new 8,000 square foot facility on nine acres of land, the organization will be able to do and host almost everything on site.

Inside the two-story house is a family room, kitchen, offices, event space, play room and boutique. Outside includes a playground and a large back porch.

“One thing we learned during COVID was that people love to gather outside and we want to create that opportunity,” Melnick said. “So, this porch space will have lots of seating, it will have a really big table and just places where families can gather, watch their kids play and just enjoy the beautiful backyard at BigHouse. We can’t wait for this space to be filled with families and kids.”

A year after breaking ground on the development of the new facility, Melnick is planning a grand opening in April.

“It’s been several years in the process,” she said. “We’ve been fundraising, we’ve been working on it, dreaming about how it’s going to work and adding to it.”

Melnick said she and her husband have been dreaming of having a place like this to gather since the organization was founded. Starting in 2019, they began looking for property to renovate or property to build on, and about two years later they made an offer to purchase the nine acres on Grand National Parkway.

“We wanted it to look like a home. We didn’t want it to feel like an office or doctor’s office,” Melnick said. “So, we found some house plans online that we liked the look of and worked with an architect who took those ideas and then actually created plans that worked with what we wanted to build inside.”

In the new space, they are also able to expand their boutique where foster and adoptive families can shop for free. BigHouse accepts clothing donations for this boutique.

Melnick said the past two locations BigHouse has operated out of severed them well at the time, but didn’t provide enough space to host events on site. Now they can.

“We want our families and kids to come and really feel like this is their space,” Melnick said.

She wants the house to be a home base for the foster and adoptive kids and a place they feel like they’ll always belong.

Before the grand opening event, Melnick said they just need to finish decorating, setting up the boutique space and installing a pathway of bricks with the names of the people who purchased them during a fundraiser.

“We’re excited to show people ways that you can get involved with the foster care system and support families, and hopefully, they’ll see BigHouse is a really good opportunity to do that,” Melnick said.

BigHouse Foundation serves thousands of kids in counties across East Alabama including Lee, Chambers, Macon, Tallapoosa, Russell and Montgomery. The organization serves kids currently in foster care, those adopted out of foster care and biological kids of foster and adoptive families.

Besides providing resources, BigHouse also aims to build relationships with the kids and their families and to create a support system for them. Throughout the year, the organization hosts different events and fundraisers including a prom dress event called Glitz, Glam and Gowns; a swimsuit and towel drive; a beach retreat; a back-to-school bash that provides kids with school supplies; a Santa’s workshop shopping event; and the BigHouse Hustle, which is a 5K and Fun Run.

Melnick plans for the first big family event held at the new facility to be this summer during the back-to-school bash.