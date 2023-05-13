A new incubator space Auburn University students designed for local tech and manufacturing startups opened in Auburn on May 3.

Located on 2175 Pumphrey Ave., “The Yard” is a two-story building made of 10 recycled sea containers that have been insulated and brought up to code. It includes five office suites, two manufacturing bays and shared areas to facilitate collaboration among tenants.

Around the time in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, the contests AU science students usually competed in were canceled.

Alan Bugg, an AU associate professor at the McWhorter School of Building Science, was in search of an another opportunity for the students. He decided to hold an internal competition amongst the students in building science and the school of architecture.

“We found that doing student competitions like this really helps the students apply what they’ve learned,” Bugg said.

The Auburn Industrial Development Board then reached out asking for help with designing the building designated for startups. Bugg said they thought it was the perfect opportunity to get the students involved.

Arndt Seipmann, the City of Auburn’s economic development deputy director, said they told the students what they wanted to be included in the design: two offices for two people, two offices for four, one office for eight, a break room, a bathroom and a conference room.

Bugg helped put together three teams of students who came up with a design and estimated the cost for it.

After the winning team was selected, the design was passed to architect John Randall Wilson and HBS Construction to bring the idea to life. After about 18 months of construction, it was completed and the City held a grand opening on May 3.

The building is two containers wide. They kept the original flooring and original paint of the containers on the outside, each one a different color. Some of the container doors were taken out and replaced with glass windows, and several walls were also cut out to become windows and bring in more natural lighting. They also constructed a staircase to lead to the second level.

“It was very gratifying to see something get built by those students cause they put a lot of time and effort into coming up with designs, all three teams did,” Bugg said.

“The Yard” not only serves the city by providing a unique space for entrepreneurs to grow their tech or manufacturing business, but it also highlights the ingenuity of Auburn University students in the building science and architecture programs.

“I think part of our mission is outreach in the community and this is just one example of that. I personally love to see it,” Bugg said.

This is the first time Siepmann has worked with AU students in this capacity.

“The case was just ideal because we wanted it to be an attractive location and facility for startups, mainly young people, so I think it was just the perfect project for involvement for Auburn students,” he said.

The building is owned and operated by the Industrial Development Board and they’re able to lease five offices spaces. Siepmann said it depends on several factors, but they would typically support a company for up to five years if needed.

Siepmann said the Economic Development Department’s mission is to create more jobs in the city, and this startup space is a perfect fit for a college community.

“It is an ideal area to collaborate with the university. It is an ideal platform to generate the creation of companies that come based on ideas and know how and initiative that come out of the university campus,” Siepmann said.

The City of Auburn stated in a release that “The Yard expands the City’s efforts to help fuel local startups, adding to space available at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries, which has been a resource for budding businesses since the ’80s.” This building is also located on 1500 Pumphrey Avenue.

Those interested in leasing space at The Yard can contact the Economic Development team at webecondev@auburnalabama.org or 334-501-7270.