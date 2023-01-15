New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president.

“I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”

In 2019, a committee was formed, consisting of former President Billy Allen, Secretary Irene Dowdell and Treasurer John Harris, with the goal of forming a Lee County branch. One existed in the past, but it had gone inactive for several years.

Allen contacted the NAACP state conference to see what they would need to do, and he was told they would need 100 members. After reaching this number, the Lee County branch became official on July 25, 2020.

While Allen will be stepping down from this role as president, he will continue to be an active member of the branch by serving on the executive committee, which assists with policy making and the operation of the branch.

Smith said she believes Allen was the right person at the right time to get the Lee County branch up and running again.

“I think what (Allen) brought was an understanding of the community,” Smith said. “I’m blessed and happy that he is still going to serve under my administration as an executive committee member at large where I will be able to still have him guide and leverage and keep me from maybe making some mistakes he made.”

Future plans

Smith, 57, is originally from Columbus, Ga. and is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology where she earned a Bachelors and Masters in industrial engineering. She has 35 years of quality and manufacturing engineering experience.

Currently, Smith works as the Director of Quality for Medical Device and Film at Aptar CSP in Auburn where she also serves as the co-chair of BOLD, the Black Organization for Leadership, Diversity, & Development.

She is also on the Board of Zoning Adjustments for the city of Auburn, a member of Leadership Lee County’s Class of 2022-23, an active member of the Auburn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., serves on the advisory board for the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech and is a mentor of the GA Tech Mentor Jackets program.

Smith relocated to Auburn in 2020 because of her job with Aptar and became a member of the Lee County NAACP that same year after hearing that the branch was reactivating in the area.

She was looking for a way to serve her new community and decided the NAACP was the organization that would allow her to do this. Once the position for first vice president opened up, she said she jumped on the opportunity. Then on Jan. 8, 2023, she was elected to become the new president of the branch.

“Now for us, we want to be a visible and viable presence in the community,” she said. “We want to make sure that we understand what the needs are in the community and that people see us. So we want to be wherever the people who are underrepresented or underserved, we want to be where they are.”

“Mrs. Smith is a hardworking, diligent, detail oriented individual that will cover all the bases,” Allen said. “It’s no doubt that with the foundation we’ve put together over the first two years, she would take our branch to greater horizons.”

For the year 2023, Smith said some of her goals include building relationships in the community, building trust, educating and empowering others, going to community meetings and letting people know the NAACP is here to help and serve as a mediator.

“I think the biggest thing that we’re going to do this year is listen. Listen to what the community needs instead of just imposing what we think the community needs,” Smith said.

She also plans to continue the good work they’ve done in the past.

Looking back at 2022, Smith and Allen believe the branch’s biggest accomplishments were the involvement in redistricting in Auburn, Opelika and Lee County, working with the Equal Justice Initiative and Lee County Remembrance Project and responding to civil rights complaints.

While Smith said they didn’t win any of the redistricting proposals, she believes the branch accomplished the goal of educating the community on the importance of redistricting and making sure the lines are drawn in a way that allows for adequate representation.

“The more educated you are, the more informed you are and that’s what we need,” Smith said. “We need our citizens to be informed, knowledgeable, empowered so they can know when injustice is happening to them so they can be empowered to speak up.”

Allen added that they were able to represent the minority populations in each city.

“We’re going to continue our efforts by looking at housing patterns and annexations and also coming up with a strategic plan for 2030 when redistricting will start again,” he said.

Smith and Allen said they are proud that their branch was able to award a scholarship to a high school student winner of an essay contest two years in a row. This essay contest, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and Lee County Remembrance Project, asks students to grapple with the nation’s and community’s history of racial injustice.

During the two years the branch has been active, Allen said they’ve also helped address about 15 civil rights or injustice complaints.

“These came from individuals in Lee County that felt that they had been discriminated against whether it was in the workplace or other arenas,” Allen said.

The Lee County NAACP will have an installation of officer’s ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at Greater Peace Baptist Church.

Other elected officers include: First Vice President Pastor Christine Berry, Treasurer Bill Lee, Assistant Treasurer Charlotte P. Wilson, Secretary Tameka Lockhart and Assistant Secretary Irene Dowdell.