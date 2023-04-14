The Auburn University Psychological Services Center is offering a supportive group atmosphere called Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Group as a new mental health service.

DBT Skills Group is a low-cost, evidence-based group intervention that is effective for a range of concerns. Participants will learn different coping skills and different ways to manage life stressors. Dr. Jordan Burko Macatee, a licensed psychologist and assistant clinical professor at Auburn University, started offering the service because there was nothing like it at Auburn.

“It’s a psych educational group designed to improve emotion regulation, impulse control, interpersonal relationships and self-image. It's done by building skills in four core areas. The four areas are mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation and interpersonal effectiveness,” he said.

Each group is made up of four to six people along with three co-leaders. Right now, the DBT groups are only open to adults, but Macatee said they’re considering groups for adolescents in the future. The groups meet for two hours every Wednesday evening for a 15-week cycle, but people are encouraged to go through the cycle more than once. The cost of an intake is $35. The cost is $10 per session for the first cycle and $5 per session for any additional cycles.

Macatee said they’ve been offering the DBT Skills Group sessions for several months now and they hope to continue to grow the program.

“We do see that people are responding really well to the group. And it really seems to increase their ability to manage stressors in their life, tolerate difficult circumstances and really reach into their toolbox. They have different things to use when faced with a variety of different life stressors,” she said.

Macatee is originally from New Hampshire and earned her doctorate in counseling psychology from Florida State University in 2018. She took a position in the Student Counseling Center at Auburn University. About three years ago. she started in a new role with AUPSC training and supervising the Auburn graduate students who provide clinical services there.

“It’s such a rewarding role to be in honestly. I get to do all the things I love, which is training and supervision. I feel really passionate about making sure that our graduate students get a really strong clinical training experience,” Macatee said. “On the other side of that, I get to see the impact that they’re having on our clients.”

AUPSC is an in-house training clinic where services are provided by clinical psychology graduate students under the supervision of licensed psychologists. The clinic serves clients across East Alabama and West Georgia. The graduate students provide individual psychotherapy and assessment services to clients of all ages. They are also leaders of the DBT Skills Group.

Three of the graduate students who are staff members at AUPSC and DBT group leaders said they’ve enjoyed leading the groups, because of the impact it has and the difference it makes on people’s lives. They said it also gives them an opportunity to build close relationships with the group members.

“It has been a really wonderful and great experience for me as a clinician and for my training,” said graduate student Bri Jackson. “We have been able to really observe a lot of positive changes with our group members who've been doing DBT with us. It’s been really rewarding to watch our group members grow and start to apply these coping skills that they learn in groups to their own lives.”

Jackson, 26, is a native of Virginia and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. She came to Auburn University to earn a doctorate in clinical psychology. She chose this career path after taking her first psychology class in high school where she became fascinated by human behavior and abnormal psychology. It deals with assessing and treating mental illnesses or disorders.

“I’ve always wanted to help people, whether that’s clinically in the therapeutic space or by doing research,” Jackson said.

Julia Gorday, 25, said she also found her passion for psychology in high school. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University and decided to pursue her doctoral degree at Auburn. As a co-leader of a DBT group, Gorday said it's been a wonderful experience to see the growth in all of their clients over the 15-week cycles that they have their clients participate through. That along with seeing a lot of growth and change in her own therapy skills.

Gorday plans to incorporate this mental health service into her future career.

Cassidy Brydon, 25, added that the DBT groups create a support system so people aren’t facing struggles alone. Part of what she loves about her job is being able to stand alongside someone who is going through a hard time.

“Yes, these things are hard. Yes, applying this stuff to your life is not an easy thing to do. Going through it together, working through those skills and learning how to apply them is really empowering as a clinician,” she said.

Brydon, a Florida native, always had an interest in English and mathematics. She thought she’d pursue a career in teaching until she took a psychology course and found a way she could help people. She earned her undergraduate psychology degree at Florida Atlantic University and came to Auburn to earn a doctorate.

For more information about DBT skills group or to make an appointment, call the AUPSC office at 334-844-4889 or email AUPSC@auburn.edu.