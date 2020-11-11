 Skip to main content
New member, coroner business on Lee Co. commission slate
Lee County Courthouse

Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika. 

 Timothy Noordermeer/

The Lee County Commission will welcome a new member Thursday and revisit a recent problem between Coroner Bill Harris and a local funeral director.

Doug Cannon won the commission's District 1 seat Nov. 3 to succeed Sheila Eckman, who decided to retire. He defeated Lindsey Bickerstaff, 58%-42% in last week's balloting.

In other business, an Opelika funeral director has asked to speak to the commission about a public contract.

Joseph Dean, owner of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory in Opelika, complained to the commission in September about the coroner’s contract with H&H of Beauregard to remove corpses from death scenes and transport them to the state forensics lab in Montgomery. 

Dean said Harris used to alternate that work between his business and Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral until recently, when he contracted with H&H. The new contract costs the county and its municipalities $475 to store and transport corpses back and forth to Montgomery for examinations. 

Dean told the commissioners he could do the work for $250 per corpse; however, Harris contended that he's locked into his contract with H&H -- which uses one of Harris's former deputies to do the transporting. 

Commissioners have been waiting for County Administrator Roger Rendleman and Judge Bill English to further investigate what is legal and what isn't with regard to this particular work.

Commissioners meet at 5 p.m. in their chambers in the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika.

