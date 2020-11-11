New member, coroner business on Lee Co. commission slate

The Lee County Commission will welcome a new member Thursday and revisit a recent problem between Coroner Bill Harris and a local funeral director.

Doug Cannon won the commission's District 1 seat Nov. 3 to succeed Sheila Eckman, who decided to retire. He defeated Lindsey Bickerstaff, 58%-42% in last week's balloting.

In other business, an Opelika funeral director has asked to speak to the commission about a public contract.

Joseph Dean, owner of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory in Opelika, complained to the commission in September about the coroner’s contract with H&H of Beauregard to remove corpses from death scenes and transport them to the state forensics lab in Montgomery.

Dean said Harris used to alternate that work between his business and Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral until recently, when he contracted with H&H. The new contract costs the county and its municipalities $475 to store and transport corpses back and forth to Montgomery for examinations.

Dean told the commissioners he could do the work for $250 per corpse; however, Harris contended that he's locked into his contract with H&H -- which uses one of Harris's former deputies to do the transporting.