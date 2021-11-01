New member of Auburn police force is $10,000 grant-backed K-9

There’s a new face in the force of the Auburn Police Division. He’s an 18-month-old with four legs who had a lot of energy patrolling the outer edges of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday as he assisted APD during his first home football game.

Spectrum, a Belgian Malinois dog, is the seventh member of APD’s K-9 unit as the division seeks to grow and formalize its group of detection dogs. His job is to seek out controlled narcotics and track people by their scent.

Tom Siter, an APD police officer, is Spectrum’s handler and worked with the dog throughout a five-week canine training course.

“We’re both rookies, so there’s been a lot of growing together, a lot of bonding,” Siter said. “Just mainly him learning me and me learning him and figuring out how to work together.”

Spectrum’s addition to APD was made possible by a $10,000 grant the division applied for from Charter Communications, with the dog named in reference to the company’s cable, internet and telephone brand.

APD Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said the grant was competitive and that the division was able to receive the grant through the Auburn-based nonprofit Hudson Family Foundation as APD cannot receive donations directly.