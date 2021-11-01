New member of Auburn police force is $10,000 grant-backed K-9

There’s a new face in the force of the Auburn Police Division. He’s an 18-month-old with four legs who had a lot of energy patrolling the outer edges of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday as he assisted APD during his first home football game.
Spectrum, a Belgian Malinois dog, is the seventh member of APD’s K-9 unit as the division seeks to grow and formalize its group of detection dogs. His job is to seek out controlled narcotics and track people by their scent.
Tom Siter, an APD police officer, is Spectrum’s handler and worked with the dog throughout a five-week canine training course.
“We’re both rookies, so there’s been a lot of growing together, a lot of bonding,” Siter said. “Just mainly him learning me and me learning him and figuring out how to work together.”
Spectrum’s addition to APD was made possible by a $10,000 grant the division applied for from Charter Communications, with the dog named in reference to the company’s cable, internet and telephone brand.
APD Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said the grant was competitive and that the division was able to receive the grant through the Auburn-based nonprofit Hudson Family Foundation as APD cannot receive donations directly.
“We’ve always tried to find an alternate method of getting some of the equipment and tools to personnel we need instead of using taxpayer money,” Stewart said. “(Charter) does a lot of grants every year for different law enforcement partners in communities … and we were very fortunate to be able to be a recipient of (this grant).”
Siter said it’s his first time serving as a K-9 officer in the almost 10 years he’s worked as a police officer. He said he and Spectrum will work with the rest of the unit about 16 hours each month in group training as well as work separate individual shifts together.
“I’ve always known K-9 work is something I wanted to do in my career,” he said. “APD opened up several positions, and there were a handful of officers that met the criteria that applied for the positions, and I was blessed enough to get one of those.”
Siter said Spectrum was born in Europe and was sent over with about 20 dogs to Global K9 Protection Group, a company headquartered in Opelika that trains dogs to work with law enforcement to screen cargo in 32 different cities, according to the company’s website. Global says it is the largest such provider of cargo-screening dogs in the U.S.
A ceremony was held Friday to publicly announce the dog’s welcoming into APD’s K-9 unit, with APD, Charter representatives and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders present.
“(I’m looking forward to) going to work with my best friend every day,” Siter said. “Every one of us canine handlers love these dogs.”