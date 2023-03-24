Another performance multiuse development is coming to the downtown Auburn area soon. The new building will be located at 152 Bragg Avenue, across from US Brick.

The multilevel property will be four floors and feature a mixture of commercial space, one-level apartments, and two-level apartments. The development is expected to be around 12,000 square feet. A small house currently sits on the property.

The bottom floor of the building will feature commercial space, the same as many other properties around the downtown Auburn area. Apartment units will take up the top three floors for a total of four levels. Single-floor apartments will be located on the second level; two-floor apartments will occupy the third and fourth levels.

Due to the location of the proposed building, the apartments must be market rate and cannot be a student-oriented design.

“The city has guidelines that prohibit that in that particular zoning ordinance,” said Brett Basquin, of property developer Foresite Group.

“The current intent is first floor commercial, second story would be two units, and then the third and fourth story would be two units — it would be just a two-story unit interior,” Basquin added. “The third and fourth, you would have a unit on the third and you would be able to go through your internal staircase to the fourth level which would be the second story of that unit. That’s what they’re planning for.”

While no decisions have been made yet, the apartments could potentially be sold as condos.

“It’s probably condoed out, is probably what they’re looking to do with it,” Basquin said. “There’s a demand for housing that close, especially within the core right there that’s close, walkable, and that type of stuff.”

No timeline has been given on when construction will begin on the project. The house that currently sits on the property will be demolished to make room for the new building.

Both the planning commission and the Auburn city Council approved the development.