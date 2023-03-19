The Sound Wall in Opelika brings in a New Orleans jazz group, The Masakowski Family Band, to perform two shows on Friday, March 24, and a workshop the next day on Saturday led by the performers.

The Masakowski Family Band is comprised of guitarist Steve Masakowski, his daughter Sasha Masakowski as vocalist and his son Martin Masakowski as bassist.

Joining them for the shows and workshop in Opelika will be New Orleans drummer Doug Belote, who has toured internationally and has appeared on over 100 albums. He currently tours with 12-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas.

The first performance on Friday, located at The Sound Wall on 605 Avenue B in Opelika, will include a small-plate reception provided by Chef Chris Wilton, which will include a selection of dishes inspired by New Orleans cuisine. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.

The second performance on Friday will not include a dinner, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks, alcoholic or otherwise, into the show. Tickets are $25.

On Saturday, doors will open at 10 a.m. for a workshop that will start at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10, or $5 for students, and coffee will be provided by Boone Hat Coffee Co.

During the workshop, members of the Masakowski Family Band will “touch on fundamentals of improvisation in jazz and American popular music and examine ensemble dynamics and technical development,” the release said.

The workshop is open to all ages and levels, but the ideal participants are teenage and adult musicians with at least one-year of experience performing on their instrument or voice.

“Singers and those with instruments will be invited to explore melodies together with leaders and participants,” the release said. “Younger musicians and non-musicians are welcome to audit the workshop.”

To purchase tickets, visit The Sound Wall’s website, thesoundwallopelika.com, or call 334-575-3477.

The New Orleans family of three has been performing together for nearly a decade, while also “carving their own creative paths.”

“It’s always a treat for me to be playing with my kids,” Steve said in the release. He also had the opportunity to teach them while they were music students at the University of New Orleans.

Steve, the band’s patriarch, was a member of the award-winning New Orleans jazz group Astral Project and is the director of the Jazz Studies program at the University of New Orleans. In 2022, he retired after 33 years from the position of Coca-Cola Endowed Chair of Jazz Studies at the University of New Orleans.

He has also released nine solo CDs, including two on the Blue Note Records label, and is a featured artist on over 40 CDs. The release said Steve has shared the stage with other well-known New Orleans musicians as well as Grammy Award-winning artists.

Steve said his children are also making names for themselves through their own professional careers – Sasha as a prominent vocalist, composer and producer and Martin as a bass player in high demand. Now, Steve says, he gets to learn from his children too.

“With accolades from Vanity Fair, Downbeat, and other media sources, Sasha Masakowski has headlined at venues including the Blue Note in New York City, Cotton Club Tokyo, and the Detroit Jazz Festival,” the release said. “Based in Brooklyn with influences from jazz, electronic music, rock, and improvised music, she leads the bands Art Market and Tra$h Magnolia.”

“After studying music in New Orleans and Rotterdam, Martin Masakowski toured over 20 countries with the Balcony Players, an Eastern European folk band,” the release said. “In addition to playing bass, he is a graphic designer, photographer, and is developing skills in Tuvan throat singing. The Tuvans are an ethnic group in Asia.”

The Masakowski Family Band’s appearance in Opelika will be the second installment of a jazz series started by The Sound Wall Music Initiative last fall, which was founded by Rob and Jen Slocumb, the owners of The Sound Wall.

In 2017, the Slocumb couple restored a historic home in Opelika and created a versatile recording studio equipped for rehearsals, a listening room for live performances and a space for artist residence.

They also established the nonprofit organization The Sound Wall Music Initiative, which is “dedicated to promoting and celebrating the art of music to the Auburn/Opelika community” and enhancing the community through “music education, artist development and funding support for local musicians and schools,” according to the website.

The Sound Wall Jazz Series is one way Rob and Jen Slocumb can encourage local engagement with national and international artists, like the Masakowski Family Band, and provide an opportunity to educate those with dreams of becoming an artist.