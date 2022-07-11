New pools and water features possibly coming to Opelika in 2024; City considers upgrades for recreation facilities

The City of Opelika is making plans for pool upgrades at Covington Recreation Center and the Opelika Sportsplex with the hope to complete the projects by 2024.

During the work session of the Opelika City Council meeting on July 5, the city of Opelika’s swim coach Tyler McGill gave a report of the study that was conducted on the aquatic centers.

This study, which began in March, assessed the current usage of the pools and the future needs of the facilities.

McGill said the proposed plan is to add a 50-meter Olympic-sized competition pool and a new splash park play unit at the Sportsplex as well as replace the current pool at Covington and add upgrades.

The current pool at Covington, which was built in the 1950s, is a 25-yard outdoor pool.

“It’s a very traditional, classic outdoor pool from that timeframe, so it definitely needs to be upgraded to reflect what the modern swimmer and the modern family is looking for in terms of what they want to be able to do in the water and around the water all day,” McGill said.

The plan for Covington is to create an outdoor pool for “ultimate family fun” with the addition of a waterslide, water play features, a spray pad and amenities for birthday parties like a pavilion, he said.

The new pool will also have a zero-depth entry, which is a sloping entrance into the pool.

This pool will have a few 25-yard lap lanes that will only be used for recreational swimming or exercise not for competitions or swim meets.

McGill said the Sportsplex pool has about 100 users daily. Throughout the week there are about 150 participating in the swim program, 80 in the swim lesson program and about 150 daily lap swimmers.

With the additions and upgrades to the aquatic centers, McGill believes Opelika will be able to accommodate the needs of the swimming community in the area and surrounding areas.

The Sportsplex currently has an eight-lane indoor pool, which is used for swim lessons, water aerobics, swim team practice and more.

The new outdoor 50-meter pool will likely be installed where the current splash park is located, and McGill said they are planning to build a new splash park in a different location.

The goal for the additional pool is to increase lane space for members between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. as well as create more opportunities to host competitive swim meets.

“There’s a lot of lap swimmers that would love to use the pool in the evenings, but there’s no lap space because the swim team is in the pool,” McGill said. “It’ll allow us to allow those members to continue to use the facility when we’re hosting meets outside of the new facility, so it opens up the opportunity for everybody to have full advantage of the space and the needs.”

Most the competitions held in Opelika have been local competitions with some athletes coming from nearby cities. McGill said they hope to expand their “regional footprint” and attract teams from all over the southeast.

McGill said hosting larger swim tournaments will bring in about $2 million a year to start and hopes that number will increase over time.

Since this process is in the beginning stages, McGill said he doesn’t have a final estimate of how much the project will cost. He said they will know more after the construction plans are completed.

McGill said his best guess for when the new pool upgrades will be completed is sometime around April or May of 2024, hopefully before Memorial Day, and the plan is to work on the Sportsplex and Covington pool upgrades at the same time.

“That’s the best-case scenario,” he said. “We still have some work to do on it in terms of the planning and the construction side.”

The next step will involve designing the construction and architecture plans, which could take between six to nine months. Once construction begins, it could take about 12 to 18 months until it’s completed.

“It’s a long way to go, but definitely excited about the possibilities of it,” McGill said. “This just opens all the possibilities up of being able to make sure that everybody has good access to a pool and has a safe environment to learn how to swim but also can potentially explore the competitive side of it as well.”

Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch said at the council meeting that he believes this will increase tourism in the area, benefit the economy as well as provide needed upgrades to the pool at the Covington Rec. Center.

“I think this is great,” Rauch said. “I think this is one thing that Opelika truly needs to pull people in from surrounding areas."