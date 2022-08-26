New Rane Center drawing more culinary science majors to Auburn University

After 13 years in the making, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is open, and student enrollment is ticking up.

“I believe we’re at 362 students for fall, and I want to say last fall we were close to 230,” said Martin O'Neill, head of department for Auburn University’s Hospitality Management Program. “... And I would tie that back to interest in that center and the very differential nature of that facility.”

Undergraduate students can focus on one of three different options: hotel and restaurant management, event management and culinary science.

Tyler Schmidt, an Auburn junior, is one of the students who decided to switch majors after freshman year and pursue culinary science. “I just walked by that building every single day and I quickly saw how much they were investing in this program,” Schmidt said.

The undergraduate program will be capped at 500 students to make sure each student is receiving adequate attention to succeed after graduation.

“I would not like to become a factory," O'Neill said. "Some of the schools in the United States are what I refer to as an educational factory. There's no investment in people or quality control in terms of what's delivered, when it's delivered or how it's delivered. We take a very, very different approach to all of that.”

Schmidt said his course of study feels tight-knit.

“​​As much as the program's growing, I still consider us to be a small major," he said. "I've had professors multiple times and have gotten to grow really, really close with them."

Though the class space is currently only being used for students in the College of Human Science, there are talks of opening courses for prospective Auburn University students and those in the community in the future.

For now, reservations can be made for 1856, the teaching restaurant located on the first floor of the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.

The 46-seat restaurant is where students in the college's Hospitality Management Program will work under the guidance of a chef-in-residence to prepare lunch and dinner options.

“I have a class of about 15 people, and each week we go through the different stations. So first five weeks, I'm going to be working on the grill,” Schmidt said. “It seems like they're going to have a good handful of kitchen staff, kind of guiding quality check between all the stations.”

The dining experience will be a tasting menu offered for $95 a person. For an additional $85 per person, a master sommelier has constructed an alcoholic beverage pairing for the menu.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to do really great things with our students on a one-on-one basis in terms of their training and their development from mere operators through to supervisors and managers of those facilities,” O’Neill said.

Another way to experience the new center is through the Laurel Hotel and Spa, which will open on Aug. 29. The Laurel has 10 suites, six residences, a spa, fitness studio, rooftop pool and yoga pavilion.

Students will be able to work hands-on in the hotel industry as they dive into immersive training in partnership with The Laurel.

“When you consider the guests' cycle from reservation to checkout in the fact that again, as with the 1856 students, we'll be touching every single element of that initially,” O’Neill said.

The amenities of the hotel, such as the heated infinity pool, are only available to guests. The spa will be available to the public and reservations will open soon.

Access to the rooftop bar will be controlled by the operator, Ithaka Hospitality Partners. Reservations for hosting a private event at the bar will be available in the near future.

“So we want what I call an open-door, open-mind approach to all of this," O'Neill said. "The more people we have cycling through there, not just from our college but other colleges across campus and the community at large, I think the better for us and the better for the university community."

A microbrewery and tasting room is slated to open in March 2023 in the new center, and a coffee roastery and café shop is also coming soon.