New refrigerated van helps Food Bank of East Alabama and Auburn Housing Authority bring food to families for spring break

The Food Bank of East Alabama and the Auburn Housing Authority joined forces to combat hunger during spring break, and they had a secret weapon: a refrigerated van provided by the city through COVID-19 relief money.

When the two organizations passed out 100 food boxes late last week at the Boykin Community Center, it was the food bank's first chance to use its newly purchased refrigerated van to deliver cold and frozen foods to those in need.

The 2021 Ram ProMaster was purchased through funding from the City of Auburn, courtesy of the CARES Act.

In preparation for spring break, each household received one 40-pound box of assorted food staples such as can goods and cereal. And thanks to the new van, they were able to choose from a selection of frozen meat ranging from chicken to ground beef to pork.

Food was provided by Feeding America, local grocery stores and donors in the area.

"We needed this," said Amanda Saspree, 36, who has two children. "It's a struggle right now, and we have to make this food stretch for a while. I'm so blessed that they can lend us a helping hand."

A.J. Harris, director of public relations and compliance for the Auburn Housing Authority, said the department noticed that some children go hungry during breaks from school.

"Some kids in the program don't receive food every day and rely on meals at school, but when school is closed, it's difficult for them," Harris said. "A lot of them suffer in silence, and something had to be done about it."

The Food Bank of East Alabama became a willing partner.

"It's not a small challenge; this is a significant challenge," said Martha Henk, executive director of Food Bank of East Alabama. "Hunger is a huge problem in our community, and it's unfortunate when children are plagued with the thought of having to figure out where their next meal is going to come from."

According to 2021 data from Feeding America, 16,475 children in East Alabama suffered from food insecurity, including about 5,760 children in Lee County.

The food bank established "Spring Break Blitz," a program designed to provide food relief to families across seven East Alabama counties during spring break. It reached out to the public housing program, and the two entities began working together to plan the food drive.

They enlisted the help of local volunteers and Auburn High School Key Club members to pack food boxes.

Penelope Bennett, 37, said her family of four has experienced financial challenges during COVID-19, and the uncertainty of the pandemic has led her to seek food assistance, which she calls a "lifesaver."

"When money is tight, I'll let the kids eat, and I'll take the leftovers, or I'll let them have the whole meal, and I will eat some chips or something," she said. "I know that in a few years, we may not need as much help from the government and things will be better, but right now we need it."

Harris said the Housing Authority plans to work together with the food bank during future school breaks. In the meantime, people are encouraged to visit the food pantry located inside the Boykin Community Center on Tuesdays from 8-10 a.m. and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in Auburn.