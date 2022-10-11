New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn

A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint.

While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according to their website, they are already looking for a general manager for the Auburn restaurant. Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint already has locations in Birmingham and Huntsville. A fourth location is also in the works for Tuscaloosa.

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is one of several new business expected to open in downtown Auburn soon. A new high-end cocktail lounge called Session is expected to open the end of October in the former University Donuts location. According to Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator with the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, a “breakfast joint” is expected to fill the former Fusion location in the near future as well.

Cheeburger Cheeburger had been a downtown Auburn staple for 30 years before it closed last month. It had originally opened in 1992. The restaurant’s closure didn’t come without some amount of confusion. Cheeburger Cheeburger owner Don Doyle had posted to social media that he would permanently close on Aug. 28. But on Aug. 29, the restaurant was still open. Cheeburger Cheeburger finally closed the end of September.

Cheeburger Cheeburger’s closing had come amidst a rash of other downtown business closings including Tacorita, Arigato, University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant.