The new Swann Farm subdivision with 100 lots for townhomes and single-family homes has entered the first phase of construction on Cox Road in Auburn.

The subdivision will be built near the roundabout that connects to Wire Road. It will be across the street from The Villas at Dawson Corner development and on the property where Swann Farm and Swan’s Mobile Home Park used to be.

“It just seems like in Auburn in general there’s been a constant need for housing forever. The housing market’s nuts right now,” said Micah Herring, the development project manager for Alexander Scott Homes.

Herring predicts that the need isn’t going to slow down any time soon.

“Any new townhome-type development just gets snatched up super quick. We’re seeing that all over the place,” he said.

Lonnie Alexander, owner of Alexander Contracting Co. Inc., said they are currently working on getting the site ready to start building structures this fall with the goal of early November.

The first phase of the project involves infrastructure work including the installation of storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water lines, curbs and gutters, electrical services and more. Alexander said once all of that is completed, the the City of Auburn will need to approve the project in order for Alexander Scott Homes to start building.

Herring said an exact timeline for the project has not been set yet, because they’re still working on the building plans. They’re planning to build townhomes and single-family homes in the new subdivision.

The first phase will include the construction of 28 townhomes. Herring said more will be built in future phases, but they don’t have an exact count at this time. They are also working on floor plan ideas, but Herring believes the townhomes will be about 2,000 to 3,000 square feet.

The first phase of single family homes will include about 72 homes. They are hoping to add over 150 more in the rest of the neighborhood.

When Alexander Scott Homes began working on the Villas at Dawson Corner development at the corner of Cox Road and Wire Road, the opportunity opened up to purchase the Swan Farm land.

“A lot is moving that way,” Herring said. “We think it's cleaning up a lot out there, and we think there’s gonna be more traffic going towards that area in Auburn right there on that Wire Road spot.”

In another year, Herring said the area is going to look completely different.

The Villas at Dawson Corner development is a quadplex villa, similar to a townhome. The community is geared towards active adults 55 years old and older. The project began in the fall of 2022 and they’ve built three buildings so far.

“We’re hoping that’ll do well because we think there’s a big need for empty nesters in Auburn or alumni that just loved Auburn and want to come back or even game day houses,” Herring said.

They’re hoping to finish the first phase for this project in about a year.

Also along Wire Road, Stone Martin Builders is working on a subdivision development called The Silos at Conway, which will include 71 single-family homes.