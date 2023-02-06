Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games.

Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts.

The entertainment venue will be open to people of all ages to play indoor and outdoor sports, enjoy the weather and grab a drink.

“I have two young kids, and there was nothing for them to do other than go to GoodTimes (Bowling),” said Vic Patel. “I wanted something exterior for the kids’ activities.”

In addition to the mini-golf course and volleyball courts, there will be a virtual golf simulator, walk-out patio and full-service bar that will serve pizza and alcoholic beverages.

“The bar will be nice for parents who can watch their kids and grab a drink,” said Patel.

Individuals may sign up online for time slots for the activities. Those who are interested in hosting events or parties at the facility may also book online.

“I’m most excited for the kids and young adults to come out here. I want young adults to use this facility as much as the families do,” said Patel.

Tigertown Sports is slated to open in mid-March at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, near America’s Thrift Store and Lowes.