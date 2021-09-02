Niffer’s Place celebrates 30 years of being a go-to spot for Auburn fans - and waits to name a burger after Coach Harsin yet

With 30 years of business and burgers with names like “The Orange and Blue,” eating at Niffer’s Place off Opelika Road has become a tradition for many Auburn fans.
Niffer’s Director of Operations Mary Myers, who’s worked at Niffer’s for 18 years, said that, besides the corn nuggets and burgers, the restaurant has been able to be so successful over the years because of the family-friendly atmosphere.
“People can come to Niffer’s and feel like family, and that’s exactly what we are,” Myers said. “We have a great staff and a great team of people that have worked with us for years, and some have been with us since the beginning.”
Niffer’s was founded by Auburn alumna and former Auburn University swimmer Keely Beasecker in 1991 when she converted an old Golden Corral into the burger restaurant that’s lasted for decades.
“Keely always says, ‘I’m not in the restaurant business, I’m in the people business,’” Myers said. “I think her approach to that is what’s made Niffer’s so special all these years.”
From its start, Niffer’s became a hotspot for college students with a budget because of its burger specials which, back in the day, would allow customers to order a burger and a side for $1.99. Today, the burger night special has gone up to $6.99, but Myers said it’s still a great deal for people looking for a good meal.
“It’s good food at a price anybody can afford,” Myers said.
While Niffer’s side items like the corn nuggets, fried pickles and house-made potato chips have always been popular, she said that many customers go for specials with Auburn-themed names like “The Bruce” after Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and “The Sullivan” after former Auburn quarterback Pat Sullivan.
A burger used to be named after Gus Malzahn but has since just been called “The Coach” until, as Myers said, Coach Bryan Harsin can “earn his keep on the menu.”
Myers said Niffer’s Auburn location as well as the Opelika and Lake Martin locations are packed with Auburn fans come gameday weekend, whether it's Auburn locals, visitors who’ve never been to Auburn before or alumni who are in town and want to relive their time at the decades-old burger joint.
“It’s nostalgia, really, for a lot of the fans that are returning that had left,” Myers said. “We even have people that have left after going to school here and now live all over the country and they might have kids going to Auburn, so there’s a positive word-of-mouth that really helps us out.”
While Niffer’s restaurants will be busy on the inside during football weekends, the cooks keep themselves even busier by catering to tailgates all around campus on football Saturdays, Myers said.
“We’re gearing up, and we’ve been preparing for over a month now just for this one weekend, knowing that this is going to be a huge weekend not only because of COVID but everybody’s excited to see what the new coach is going to do,” Myers said. “That first game at home is something special because everybody is super excited, they’re ready to see what’ll happen with our team, and it’s going to be crazy. We know it’s going to be crazy at all three of our locations.”