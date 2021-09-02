Niffer’s Place celebrates 30 years of being a go-to spot for Auburn fans - and waits to name a burger after Coach Harsin yet

With 30 years of business and burgers with names like “The Orange and Blue,” eating at Niffer’s Place off Opelika Road has become a tradition for many Auburn fans.

Niffer’s Director of Operations Mary Myers, who’s worked at Niffer’s for 18 years, said that, besides the corn nuggets and burgers, the restaurant has been able to be so successful over the years because of the family-friendly atmosphere.

“People can come to Niffer’s and feel like family, and that’s exactly what we are,” Myers said. “We have a great staff and a great team of people that have worked with us for years, and some have been with us since the beginning.”

Niffer’s was founded by Auburn alumna and former Auburn University swimmer Keely Beasecker in 1991 when she converted an old Golden Corral into the burger restaurant that’s lasted for decades.

“Keely always says, ‘I’m not in the restaurant business, I’m in the people business,’” Myers said. “I think her approach to that is what’s made Niffer’s so special all these years.”