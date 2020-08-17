Nine Auburn City Schools students test positive for COVID-19; hospitalizations slightly rise

Nine Auburn City Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first five days of the school year, the school system announced Sunday night.
The students who tested positive for the virus are in grades 7-12. There are also 112 students who have been quarantined due to close contact exposure at school or elsewhere, Auburn City Schools said.
“Students with a positive test result must refrain from attending school for a minimum of ten days including a period of time without symptoms of COVID-19,” a release from Auburn City Schools reads. “Students in close contact to a confirmed cases of COVID-19 are quarantined for 14 days.”
EAMC update
Hospitalizations rose slightly over the weekend at East Alabama Medical Center.
There were 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, an increase of nine since Friday when there were 37 COVID-19 patients, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were six patients on ventilators.
EAMC is beginning to see its COVID-19 mortality rate drop to almost one-third of what they were in March and April, but Dr. Ricardo Maldonado said it wouldn’t take much for the hospital fill its COVID-19 floor and intensive care unit.
“The patients we are now able to save remain sick for quite a while and spend a long time on supplemental oxygen and have multiple medical needs,” he said. “Because of the long stays associated with the sickest of the patients with COVID-19, it would not take many new cases to fill our COVID-19 medical floor and our ICU.”
EAMC is also seeing its percent positive testing rate to drop since Alabama’s mask mandate was put into place. About 12 percent of those tested on Friday through EAMC’s 334-528-SICK hotline tested positive, according to hospital data.
The positivity rate at the drive-thru testing site was 13.9 percent during the past three weeks. The positivity rate was 18.5 percent during the three weeks prior, EAMC said.
“There are definitely some positive signs in here,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “We had four days where we recorded single digits for the number of positive tests. If we could get more of those and avoid all of those high counts on Mondays, we would feel better.”
Atkinson added that the hospital is still waiting to see what effects of students returning to school will have on its hospitalizations.
“We will also feel better if we don’t experience another peak in hospitalizations in the next 2-3 weeks as a result of school starting back,” Atkinson said. “And it’s not too early to mention that our Labor Day weekend plans need to be low-key.”
Local update
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to confirm fewer new cases of COVID-19 in east Alabama counties, according to data.
Lee County had the most new cases confirmed on Sunday with four new cases. Russell County had three new cases while Tallapoosa County had two new cases, Chambers County had one new case and Macon County had no new cases.
There were 855 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,779 in Lee County, 346 in Macon County, 1,410 in Russell County and 889 in Tallapoosa County as of Monday evening, according to ADPH.
Lee County continues to have the highest average of new cases confirmed per day during the past two weeks. The county is averaging about 19 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 12
- Tallapoosa County — 5
There were 104,595 confirmed cases and 1,855 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,855 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, 15 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
The seriousness
Dr. Maldonado stresses to the community that COVID-19 remains serious.
“Looking at the most recent report (2017, but published last year), COVID-19 would now be the third leading cause of death,” he said. “We just passed 170,000 deaths from COVID-19, while accidents accounted for 169,936 deaths in 2017. Only heart disease and cancer are higher.”
EAMC’s current chief of staff Dr. Michael Roberts reminds community members that the strategies to limit the spread of the virus remain the same.
“Whenever possible, maintain at least 6 feet of space from people who are not from your household,” he said. “When distancing is not possible, and any time you are indoors, wear a mask or cloth face covering. A simple surgical mask or multi-layer cloth face covering is adequate to decrease dispersion of respiratory droplets and therefore decrease the risk of transmission of the virus. Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
