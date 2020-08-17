Nine Auburn City Schools students test positive for COVID-19; hospitalizations slightly rise

“The patients we are now able to save remain sick for quite a while and spend a long time on supplemental oxygen and have multiple medical needs,” he said. “Because of the long stays associated with the sickest of the patients with COVID-19, it would not take many new cases to fill our COVID-19 medical floor and our ICU.”

EAMC is also seeing its percent positive testing rate to drop since Alabama’s mask mandate was put into place. About 12 percent of those tested on Friday through EAMC’s 334-528-SICK hotline tested positive, according to hospital data.

The positivity rate at the drive-thru testing site was 13.9 percent during the past three weeks. The positivity rate was 18.5 percent during the three weeks prior, EAMC said.

“There are definitely some positive signs in here,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “We had four days where we recorded single digits for the number of positive tests. If we could get more of those and avoid all of those high counts on Mondays, we would feel better.”

Atkinson added that the hospital is still waiting to see what effects of students returning to school will have on its hospitalizations.