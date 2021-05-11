No new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee, Tallapoosa

Lee and Tallapoosa counties reported no new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The rate of new infections continues to be slow and steady. Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported four new cases and Macon County reported five new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Overall, ADPH reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, running the statewide total up to 531.404 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
The overall numbers in east Alabama, as of Tuesday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,771 confirmed, 1,802 probable, 3,573 combined
Lee County – 8,849 confirmed, 7,037 probable, 15,882 combined
Macon County – 1,252 confirmed, 344 probable, 1,596 combined
Russell County – 3,267 confirmed, 1,148 probable, 4,415 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,847 confirmed, 1,176 probable, 4,023 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 28, 2
Lee County — 106, 2
Macon County — 12, 0
Russell County — 35, 0
Tallapoosa County — 59, 1
As of Tuesday, there have been 10,985 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC clinic changes
Citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
The Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24; the new schedule will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.