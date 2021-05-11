No new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee, Tallapoosa

Macon County — 12, 0

Russell County — 35, 0

Tallapoosa County — 59, 1

As of Tuesday, there have been 10,985 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.

EAMC clinic changes

Citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24; the new schedule will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.

Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

