The Opelika-Auburn News is continuing its “Heart of Health Care” initiative this spring, accepting from readers nominations of outstanding nurses they know, with the aim to feature local nurses in May during National Nurses Week.

Honorees will be featured through profiles and video interviews, in the Opelika-Auburn News and on oanow.com, in an initiative culminating the release of the “Heart of Health Care” special section May 7.

The nomination period opened Feb. 14 and continues through March 6. Readers are encouraged to fill out the entry form online to nominate nurses in their lives. To nominate a nurse, click here.

In March, one nurse will be chosen by community vote to be featured alongside other honorees.

The Opelika-Auburn News has run the special section spotlighting local nurses in 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

“We’re excited to continue our nurses initiative this spring, highlighting a group of exceptional healthcare professionals,” said Lee Enterprises Alabama Region President Wynn Christian. “We’re grateful to our partners at Southern Union State Community College, East Alabama Health, and Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama for helping us show appreciation to outstanding local nurses, who make a positive impact on our community every day.”

During the nomination window from Feb. 14 through March 6, readers can nominate one nurse per form submission. From March 9 through March 23, the Opelika-Auburn News will publish an online poll with readers selecting one featured outstanding nurse. Nine other nurses will be selected to be featured by a panel consisting of representatives at the Opelika-Auburn News and East Alabama Health.

The special section will be inserted in the Sunday, May 7, edition in the Opelika-Auburn News, included in each copy of that day’s paper sold through subscription and in stores.