Nonprofit, county leaders to provide housing, utility relief to Lee County residents affected by pandemic

Alabama Rural Ministry and the Lee County Commission announced plans to provide mortgage, rental and utility bill assistance to residents in Lee County adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic beginning July 26.

Lisa Pierce, the founder of Alabama Rural Ministry, said Director of the Emergency Management Agency of Lee County Rita Smith got the nonprofit together with the county in order to help distribute the funds after the work they did in the aftermath of the tornadoes in March 2019.

“This will help assist families that have had significant impacts from losing income because of COVID and being at risk of losing housing, which is a huge risk,” Pierce said. “Even though we’re kind of coming out of it … it’s just to help people as their recovering and to help with their housing, which is just one more piece of helping them get back on their feet.”

The Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program will go towards income-eligible applicants to help them cover the costs of housing expenses, though applicants must meet a series of criteria in order to receive funding.