Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika

To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado.

In October of this year, the group plans to build three new houses for low-income families in the Opelika area as well.

The Chattahoochee Fuller Center, based out of Valley, is a Christian nonprofit that seeks to improve the lives of needy families with what they call “faith in action ministry.” Since opening in 2007, they have built 75 houses across the Greater Valley Region and Lee County. The most recent home was completed in October.

Now, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has asked the nonprofit to help provide affordable housing in Opelika as well. It’s a task that Kim Roberts, Executive Director for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center, is more than up for.

“We’re excited,” Roberts said. “And we hope Opelika and Lee County gets excited about us coming and just have open hearts and be ready to volunteer and help where needed. Let’s continue to change lives.”

While the build is still a ways off, applications for the three new homes are being accepted through April 23. Anyone who would like to apply for one of these three homes can pick up an application at Opelika City Hall or print one off from the city’s website.

“Working with them provides affordable housing for those who need it in Opelika,” Mayor Fuller said. “We, too, believe in the importance of eliminating poverty and giving people the opportunity to feel pride in where they live.”

Once construction begins in October, the three new houses will be built specifically to the needs of the families they will go to. What goes into each home depends on the family, Roberts said. The houses are geared to help low-income families get on their feet. The Fuller Center provides no-interest 20-year loans to the families and stands beside them for the length of the loans.

“If they ever need us, we’re here and it just helps them learn about taking care of a home, budgeting and things like that,” Roberts said. “And it takes time to learn all these things because a lot of people have never been a homeowner. And it’s different. It’s a big difference from renting.”

Of course, to build these homes in three days is no easy feat. But it is a feat the Fuller Center has pulled off plenty of times in the past. As they begin preparing for the new Opelika build, they plan to reach out to the community for help as well.

Roberts estimates that they will need 50-70 people on the job site in October to help build the new homes. Additionally, she will be looking for people to donate snacks and food, as well as a host church.

“There will be a lot of needs,” she said. “As that time gets closer and we know exactly how many people we’re going to have, we’re going to start reaching out to different churches and different organizations and seeing what they’re willing to do to make this possible for the residents of Lee County, for three people to have a new beautiful home.”

This won’t be the first time Roberts and her team have built in Lee County. They spearheaded building new houses in Beauregard to replace the homes destroyed in the deadly 2019 tornado as well. They spent seven months in Lee County working with local charities, churches, organizations, and student groups to build the new homes.

“That was our first time ever doing disaster relief, so that was quite different,” Roberts said. “We love Lee County. They were so good to us when we were down there during the tornado.”

Roberts said building the homes in Beauregard was a tough experience that went beyond what she initially thought they were capable of doing.

“We said we will do three and three turned into six and six turned into I don’t know how many and it just kept going,” Roberts said. “It was amazing. It was a God thing all the way around. It was such a God thing. But we were only going to do three and we were going to come out and that was going to be it. We did 20. So you know, never underestimate the good Lord.”

Roberts says she believes in the positive benefits that come out of providing homes for low-income families.

“Well, it’s just amazing how the communities come together and how it changes a section of town,” she said. “Even a street when you put something positive down, it means a lot. And to me, you may not always change the adults but you’re definitely changing the children. You’re giving them hope. You’re giving them the understanding of being a homeowner and then wanting their friends to come over because they have that decent place to live. I wish all children had that. So, I love when we’re able to put children in homes. And our community here as well as Lee County has always supported us.”