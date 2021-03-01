North Carolina-based coffee shop headed to Auburn, plans to employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

A new coffee shop is coming to Auburn.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee announced Monday morning on its social media accounts that a franchise will open in Auburn.

“It’s so much more than just a cup of coffee,” Amy Wright said in a phone interview Monday morning. “We’re super excited to head to Auburn in 2021.”

Founders Amy and Ben Wright are “proud parents” of four children — the two youngest, Bitty and Beau, having Down syndrome — which makes them feel like the “luckiest people on the planet,” a message on Bitty & Beau’s website reads.

“As advocates for the value, inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Wrights have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for their children and others living with disabilities,” the message continues.

The company currently employs 120 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the company’s website reads. Auburn will be the eighth franchise for the Wilmington-based coffee company.