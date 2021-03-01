North Carolina-based coffee shop headed to Auburn, plans to employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

A new coffee shop is coming to Auburn.
Bitty and Beau’s Coffee announced Monday morning on its social media accounts that a franchise will open in Auburn.
“It’s so much more than just a cup of coffee,” Amy Wright said in a phone interview Monday morning. “We’re super excited to head to Auburn in 2021.”
Founders Amy and Ben Wright are “proud parents” of four children — the two youngest, Bitty and Beau, having Down syndrome — which makes them feel like the “luckiest people on the planet,” a message on Bitty & Beau’s website reads.
“As advocates for the value, inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Wrights have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for their children and others living with disabilities,” the message continues.
The company currently employs 120 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the company’s website reads. Auburn will be the eighth franchise for the Wilmington-based coffee company.
Wright says that the company is looking at downtown Auburn locations for its storefront, and is expected to hire 20 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for the location.
The company shared the news on their Facebook page at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee and Instagram at @bittyandbeauscoffee.
The Facebook post had garnered more than 5,000 views and nearly 100 shares as of 9 a.m. Monday.
Facebook commenters replied with excitement saying, “War Eagle!” and tagging others to spread the news.
“Normally I’m opposed to world domination, but I’m totally down with Bitty & Beau’s taking over the planet!,” Christine Kessler commented.
Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, the five-year-old company has shops in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
The company announced new franchises on their website for Charlotte, N.C.; Winston-Salem, N.C.; Waco, Texas; Boston, Washington D.C.; Athens, Ga. and Bethlehem, Pa.
According to their company website, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has been featured on The Today Show, Rachael Ray, CNN, Harry, Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, HLN, People Magazine and Southern Living Magazine. Founder, Amy Wright, was named 2017 CNN Hero of the Year.
For more information on Bitty & Beau Coffee’s Auburn location, follow the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BittyandBeausCoffee.