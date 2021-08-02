North College Street construction projects expected to be complete by end of August following delays

Following delays in the construction of a roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street and traffic signal installations at U.S. Highway 280 and North College Street, a statement from the Alabama Department of Transportation said the projects won’t be completed until the end of August.

The roundabout project on Farmville Road, which was initially slated to be complete by the end of July, was met with delays in the first few months due to the amount of rain the area has experienced over the summer which hindered construction crews from making more progress in aspects of the work like paving, according to the statement from ALDOT.

The traffic installation project at Highway 280 has also experienced setbacks due to weather as well as delays from material delivery by a manufacturer and is expected to be complete in about two to four weeks, the statement from ALDOT said.

