North Uniroyal Road in Opelika will be closed so gas lines can be moved for bridge replacement

Starting this week, Opelika drivers will have to take a detour around North Uniroyal Road.
Southeast Gas is starting to work on relocating a section of the gas line to allow more room for the replacement of the new bridge.
“The new bridge will be much wider than the existing bridge, so we need to get those utilities farther off,” said Lee McInnis, assistant city engineer for Opelika.
Lane closures started on Tuesday Nov. 30 and will last about two weeks.
The City of Opelika has put up detour signs to direct traffic around the site.
McInnis said the detour route will utilize I-85 and drivers should prepare for an additional 10 to 15 minutes to their commute.
According to McInnis, Southeast Gas will need two weeks to complete their work, but road closures will continue off and on for about six to nine months until the bridge is replaced.
“The reason I say up to nine months is because with these utilities things don’t move as fast,” McInnis said. “We’ve got two water lines and three sewer lines to also relocate, so that is just a very slow tedious process.”
Shannon Jackson, director of marketing and communication for Southeast Gas, said the gas line will be moved to a new utility easement that was secured by the City of Opelika.
This line, which is 700 feet, serves the Opelika Industrial Park, but during the relocation there won’t be any interruptions in service.
Jackson said that this process will take between two to three weeks depending on the weather.
“We’re excited about this bridge replacement and the traffic benefit that will come from getting it replaced,” Jackson said. “Our main goal is to get in and out as quickly as possible, so construction can begin.”
Once Southeast Gas finishes their part of the project, another gas company, Spire Inc., will come in and continue the work.
McInnis is hoping the gas companies will be finished after Christmas so the bridge contractor can start working on replacing the bridge.
The two-lane bridge will include a pedestrian sidewalk across it and will have an additional 10-foot shoulder on each side, which will provide the space needed if another lane is needed in the future.
“It’s going to give us a more up-to-date bridge, but the main thing for it was to add that pedestrian access from the trailer park (Royal Park Estates) to the Dollar General,” McInnis said.