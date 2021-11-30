North Uniroyal Road in Opelika will be closed so gas lines can be moved for bridge replacement

Starting this week, Opelika drivers will have to take a detour around North Uniroyal Road.

Southeast Gas is starting to work on relocating a section of the gas line to allow more room for the replacement of the new bridge.

“The new bridge will be much wider than the existing bridge, so we need to get those utilities farther off,” said Lee McInnis, assistant city engineer for Opelika.

Lane closures started on Tuesday Nov. 30 and will last about two weeks.

The City of Opelika has put up detour signs to direct traffic around the site.

McInnis said the detour route will utilize I-85 and drivers should prepare for an additional 10 to 15 minutes to their commute.

According to McInnis, Southeast Gas will need two weeks to complete their work, but road closures will continue off and on for about six to nine months until the bridge is replaced.

“The reason I say up to nine months is because with these utilities things don’t move as fast,” McInnis said. “We’ve got two water lines and three sewer lines to also relocate, so that is just a very slow tedious process.”