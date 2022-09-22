'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it

The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model.

The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.

At the time, Alexander said the business would be "more of a family style since we’re not serving liquor.”

Given the bar’s self-pour system as opposed to customers being served by waitstaff or bartenders, this comment raised some concern among the Auburn City Council.

“Have we gotten anything to show this being promoted as a family place?” Councilman Tommy Dawson asked. “I would like to make sure we’re not promoting this drinking establishment as something for minors.”

Peoples was present and addressed Dawson’s concerns, first confirming that Alexander's comment that The Plains Taproom would be a family establishment.

“It's a place that you can bring your kids and feel comfortable, not that there's any underage drinking,” Peoples said. “It's more of an 'all are welcome.' You don't have to feel like you're at a – dare I say – SkyBar, or some kind of lower, slum-type bar. It's going to be high-end, high-tech.”

Peoples said non-alcoholic drinks would be available.

“It's not a daycare with alcohol by any stretch,” Peoples said. “It’s more of a place that people with young children can feel comfortable bringing a family, having a couple of drinks, eating some food and not feeling any outside pressure.”

Peoples said the use of license scans, radio-frequency identification cards at the taps, and staff to monitor customers would help prevent underage drinking.

“It’s actually safer than a traditional bar,” he said.

The council voted unanimously to allow The Plains Taproom to open.

Peoples got the idea when he visited a self-pour taproom in Orange Beach, and he started looking at possible sites in Auburn and researching the technology that would be required.

He shared the idea with Alexander. Each of them have a daughter with Down Syndrome, and their families became close friends about eight years ago.

Alexander thought it sounded “amazing,” and both men asked Scott Brown, who owns a homebrew store in Opelika called Whistle Stop and Brew, to join them as a co-owner.

Brown said he’d seen “self-pour type places before and considered it briefly” for his Opelika store. He also thought it was “the right type of venue and space for Auburn.” He jumped on board.

They plan to have a small stage for live acoustic music and to also serve food at the establishment.

The Plains Taproom will be at 200 West Glenn Suite 200, near Tropical Smoothie Café and Waffle House in downtown Auburn.