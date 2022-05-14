Not forgotten: Auburn Gunners host William Buechner Memorial Ride for Auburn officer who made the ultimate sacrifice

The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is hosting the third annual memorial ride on May 21 for William Buechner, an Auburn officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in 2019.

“With William and what he did, it’s something that we’re not going to allow anybody to forget,” said Ruben Garza the president of the Auburn Gunners LEMC. “We’re going to do our best to make sure we carry his name in honor.”

On the night of May 19, 2019, Buechner and two other officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, arrived at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park to answer a domestic disturbance call.

While approaching the trailer, the suspect opened fire on the three officers, injuring Sistrunk and Elliott and fatality wounding Buechner who passed away that night.

Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the APD since 2006 and had a wife and two children.

Buechner’s wife Sara said the last three years have been heavy and a lot to process.

“It’s a lot of weight to carry. It’s extremely painful,” she said. “It’s not something that you can just push to the side and pretend like never happened.”

‘Will had a big heart’

William Buechner joined the Gunners about eight years ago at the same time as Garza.

The Gunners motorcycle club members consist of local first responders including law enforcement officers, military personnel and firefighters who have formed a brotherhood through a shared enthusiasm for motorcycles.

Sara Buechner said her husband had a love for motorcycles that was passed down from his father who also rode them.

“That was his escape and his freedom was out there on the road just being able to ride that bike and get away from the everyday stresses of his job,” she said.

Even though Buechner’s background was in law enforcement and Garza’s is in military, Garza said they always looked at each other as brothers. Garza was in the Army for eight years as an E6 staff sergeant.

“If you would have known Will, he would be that one officer you’d want to pull you over because he was very level headed and thought with his heart,” Garza said. “I’ll never forget him.”

Garza said Buechner had a big heart for kids, which is something the Gunners decided to continue in honor of his legacy.

Last year, the Gunners raised over $20,000 through the William Buechner Project to purchase bicycles for children in different organizations.

The Gunners have also become invested in Buechner’s family and have become like uncles to his two children. Garza said they’ve talked about becoming coaches for Henry’s T-ball team.

“The other day when I pulled up, little Henry, his son, just said, ‘Uncle Ruben! Uncle Ruben!’ I was like, ‘Man, that’s awesome,’” Garza said.

Since the incident, Garza said they do everything they can to support the family and that the Gunners have their back.

Memorial Ride

“It’s been a while since it happened in our community, but we just want to make sure William’s name is not forgotten,” Garza said.

In the first memorial ride, Garza said he counted over 450 bikes and expects to have that many or more this year coming from all over. Gunners from Missouri, Texas and Florida travel to support the ride as well as the surrounding communities of Montgomery and Columbus.

May 21 the ride will kick off at 11 a.m. EST at Rally Point Harley-Davidson in Columbus, Ga. Garza said the family-friendly event will include a band, venders, a blow up slide for kids, a mechanical bull for adults and raffle tickets to win alcohol baskets and tobacco cigar baskets.

At 3:30 p.m. EST riders will set off on I-85 to Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn escorted by Columbus, Auburn and Opelika police departments, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and a helicopter.

After a few words from Sara Buechner and the Gunners chaplain Ray Hornsby, the Gunners will gather at 323 Cigar Bar.

All of the proceeds from the event will be put into a trust for Buechner’s two children. Garza said there is currently $38,000 in the trust and their goal is to raise $20,000 this year from ticket and merchandise sales.

“He paid the ultimate sacrifice and now we feel it's our responsibility to make sure his children are taken care of,” Garza said.

“It’s vital that we continue to share Will’s legacy not only for the community, but for Henry and Mckenna as they get older,” Buechner said.

Buechner and her two children Mckenna, 14, and Henry, 4, will be joining the memorial ride in their car instead of on a motorcycle. This is the first year the ride is also including any street legal vehicle to join the ride.

“If you just want to jump in and experience a motorcycle ride, this is the year to do it,” Garza said.

Community support

“The support that we get is just overwhelming and we love them back,” Garza said. “We’re not just here for law enforcement. We’re not just here for the military. If there's something that we could do to help support them, they can reach out to us and we're going to try to do everything that we can to help support the community.”

Buechner said the support from the community has been a vital part of the healing process.

“Without the community support, I don't know where we'd be today because they have been extremely supportive and everything that I've possibly needed,” Buechner said.

For others going through tragedy, Buechner said to focus on the present.

“Focus on the minute, focus on moving to the next minute, focus on progressing from there,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a day by day situation, a lot of times it’s an hour by hour situation. One hour you may be okay and the next hour you’re not and that’s okay. It’s okay to talk about it.”

The Auburn City Council approved to name a new road William Buechner Parkway in his honor, which will connect Richland Road to Alabama Highway 14. The council dedicated the road in February on Henry’s fourth birthday.

“I was explaining to Henry that they’re going to name a big, big road after Daddy, and his response to me was, ‘Mama, but Daddy’s still at work,’” Buechner said in an earlier interview. “I had to remind him that he’s in heaven, but Daddy can see us, he’s very proud of you and he’s very happy you got that for your birthday.”

The City of Auburn is currently working to receive permits for the project and will put out a bid for a contractor. The construction could begin this summer, according to David Dorton, director of public affairs.

Buechner is also working to establish a scholarship at Auburn University for students who intend on becoming first responders after graduating college as a way to continue her husband’s legacy.

She is also an advocate for shining a positive light on what police officers and first responders do and sharing it with the community, especially after the negative attention first responders have received recently.

“It’s vitally important that we keep sharing that with those who may be scared of police or may not understand what’s going on,” she said. “That way we can keep pushing for the positive change that needs to happen on both sides for the first responders as well as for the community.”