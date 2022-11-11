Not Forgotten: Two local Korean War veterans share their experiences of the war

On June 25, 1950, just five years after the end of World War II, North Korea invaded South Korea in an attempt to unite the two countries under the communist North Korean regime.

Two days later U.S. President Harry Truman committed air, ground and naval forces to the combined United Nations forces in an effort to support South Korea and repel the spread of communism.

The Korean War is often known as the “Forgotten War” because it ended with a ceasefire agreement in 1953 with no clear winner or loser and is often overshadowed by WWII, which ended in 1945, and the Vietnam War, which began in 1955.

However, nearly 40,000 American soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice and over 100,000 were wounded. This war also initiated the first battle of the Cold War.

Farm Boy in the Navy

Fletcher Slaton Crawford II, 94, grew up in Mobile on a farm where his father raised livestock.

At the start of the Korean War in June of 1950, Crawford enlisted in the Navy at the age of 22.

“I wanted to get into World War II, but it was winding down and I was not accepted. They were letting everybody out at that time. I didn’t go earlier because of my age,” he said.

Crawford was assigned to the USS Whetstone LSD-27, which earned four battle stars.

“In the Navy, it’s the ship. It’s not the individual. We won four different battles, our ship did, so everybody on that ship was in that battle,” he said.

His task, along with the other crew members, was to sweep the water for mines, place submarine nets in the water, shell the beach with the guns on the ship and check other boats for contraband.

“One time I went aboard one of these (boats) and I went down in a hole and there was about a dozen crock pots lined up in a row and they were full of dried shrimp,” he said. “I got down there and looked at that and thought well there’s nothing in here. I got back out and we let them go. I thought afterwards there’s no telling how many grenades or whatever they had hidden there under that shrimp, but anyway that was a lesson learned.”

On the ship he lived in a compartment with 52 other men that slept on racks that were stacked three bunks high.

Later he found out that his younger brother Wesley enlisted in the Army, and that they were stationed within 100 miles of each other.

Crawford was in Wonsan Harbor and his brother was on the beach.

“My brother and I were there at the same time and he was on Pork Chop (Hill), which was one of the bloodiest battles in Korea,” Crawford said. “Pork Chop was a hill that was blown to smithereens by the North Koreans.”

Crawford’s father sent him a telegram letting him know that Wesley had been wounded. While his ship was stopped in Japan, he spoke to a member of the Red Cross asking for help finding Wesley.

“They found him and they got him on the phone. I talked to him then I got permission to leave the ship and go to visit him,” he said.

Crawford said Wesley had the heel of his foot shot off and had shrapnel through his arm and in several other places.

“He was wounded twice. Wounded the first time, patched up and sent back to work and wounded the second time,” Crawford said. “Visiting him was quite a reunion, but I had no idea he was in Korea until my dad told me he was.”

Wesley, now 89, recovered and is living in Mississippi.

Crawford served in the Navy just shy of four years. He was discharged 80 days early because the war ended.

“There’s a lot of guys that gave a lot out there and some of them gave it all and they just haven’t had much recognition. On the front end it was hell on wheels,” he said. “The troops didn’t have enough winter gear and it was cold and freezing.”

After Crawford returned home, he finished school, went to work as an investigator in Mississippi then worked at various hospitals. He retired as executive director and CEO of Grenada Lake Medical Center and moved to Auburn in 2007. He has one daughter and three grandchildren.

Enlisting under age

Jerry Dan Wadkins, known as “Danny Boy,” is an 86-year-old veteran who was in the Army during the Korean War for about 13 months.

He said he doesn’t like that the Korean War is referred to as the Forgotten War.

“There’s a lot of guys that died over there. I knew some guys,” he said.

Wadkins was born in Langdale and enlisted in January of 1953 at the age of 16.

“I changed my birth certificate. You had to be 17, but I was only 16 and I stamped over 36 and put 35 on my birth certificate,” Wadkins said. “But they weren’t turning anybody back then.”

Wadkins quit school and decided to join the military with five of his friends from school who were all a year or two older than him. He had to beg his mother, who was not happy about his decision, but his parents eventually let him go.

These six friends thought they would all be stationed somewhere together, but that wasn’t the case. Wadkins said they were all separated.

Wadkins went to train at a fort in Missouri before he was sent to South Korea.

The only time he was injured was during training when he was learning how to build a bridge with thick pieces of timber. He walked under one of the timbers and someone made it fall. The timber hit Wadkins in the ear, which knocked it completely off.

“They put me in a Jeep, took me to the hospital, sewed it back on,” he said. “About a week later, I was still wrapped up, one of the little dudes came in drunk that night…He fell and hit that ear and it had to be sewed. I still have trouble with it.”

Once Wadkins arrived in South Korea, his job was to drive a dump truck and build roads and bridges. He said he was one of the lucky ones who had a heater inside his truck that kept him warm during the freezing temperatures and snowy weather.

During his time there, Wadkins said he’d write to his family often and would tell his mother how things were going.

“My mama and her neighbor would send me big boxes of food. Oh boy, it was good and I’d share it with all the guys,” he said. “The Koreans and Japanese, they love rice. Almost every meal you’re gonna get rice.”

Wadkins’ mother would send homemade cookies and other sweets.

After the war ended in July, Wadkins remained in Korea for a few more months until he was allowed to return to the U.S. He was station in Texas for about a year then returned home and started going to GI school to get his high school diploma.

He now lives in Beulah with his wife Sandra. They have three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.