Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service

As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice.

Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.

No other water shortage has been reported elsewhere in Lee County.

Other areas in the state were hit harder by the freeze and by water shortages. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management sent a release Tuesday morning asking residents to stop dripping their faucets as temperatures rose safely above freezing. In Lee County, temperatures moved into the 40s as the sun rose Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing just once more as the forecast projects an overnight low of 28 degrees on Tuesday night, before lows rise above freezing for at least a week.

On Monday, the Wall Street Water Authority posted to Facebook: “Unfortunately, WSWA has completely ran out of water on our water system. Our tanks are completely empty and we are at the mercy of the treatment plant to supply us water once their current system gets restored.”

The system offered cases of bottled water to customers Monday and Tuesday as it worked to restore service. Tuesday morning, the system started to return the service of water but advised that when water mains lose pressure, the chances increase that untreated water and harmful microbes enter the water, hence the boil notice.