Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial

The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave.

Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.

The story is not part of Jim Crow lore in the state. Few people in Alabama know about it. His family members do; they also know that the man responsible for most of Calhoun’s injuries was acquitted. And for the past 60 years, that is about all they have known.

A local family still is looking for answers as to how they lost their grandfather after a physical altercation on Wire Road that saw two white men chase a Black man down before a beating that led to his death, then led to a one-day trial and acquittal.

The circuit clerk’s office said it has only one page recording a trial involving Leonard Hood, an Auburn campus safety officer who was indicted on charges related to Calhoun’s death and acquitted in May of 1961. No trial transcripts. The newspaper reports of Hood’s acquittal include no details of the trial. As time passes, participants die or disappear, and others struggle to remember. The picture becomes no clearer.

On Friday, Nov. 4, 1960, Forney Calhoun was finishing a week of sharecropping work. According to a report in the Nov. 18 Auburn Plainsman, he drove to Notasulga with a friend, “to attend to some debts at the office of the Justice of the Peace.”

The business concluded quickly, so he drove back to his home in the Wire Road community. Although the words “Wire Road” bring to mind the Auburn veterinary school now, the community that bears the name was actually further down the road, closer to Interstate 85 and in Macon County.

As Calhoun drove, he must have realized that he was being followed, his niece Essie Calhoun recalls. Forney Calhoun tried to escape, but Essie describes his car as an “old jalopy” that couldn’t go fast.

The car in pursuit was driven by Hood, identified in press reports as a campus safety officer for Auburn. The Plainsman report said Hood pulled in front of Calhoun’s car and forced it to stop. Essie Calhoun recalls hearing that Hood in fact forced Calhoun’s car off the road. “When they pulled the car out of the ditch, it was bent like a U,” she said.

Hood was quickly joined by his brother-in-law, Hershel Berry, a painter for Auburn’s Building and Grounds department. (One report said Hood and Berry had married sisters, but Hood’s wife is named Marie Berry Hood in burial records, so it is just as likely Hershel was Leonard’s brother-in-law.) Whether Berry was part of a scheme to attack Calhoun or happened to come up on the scene was never determined.

With Berry’s help, the witnesses said, Hood pulled Calhoun from his car and began to beat him. According to a report in The Lee County Bulletin, which was published in Auburn, Hood, who was not on duty for Auburn that day, said he was trying to arrest Calhoun for drunken driving. This was within his authority; campus safety officers of the time were deputized by the county sheriff.

The justice of the peace would tell The Plainsman that Calhoun did not appear to be drunk earlier, minutes before Hood stopped him. His employer, Grady Fuller, would also tell The Plainsman that Calhoun had not been drinking.

Calhoun apparently resisted the arrest, so Hood said he and Berry had to beat him to get him into Hood’s car. Calhoun’s friend, identified by a family member as Sar Townsend, had fled. Hood and Berry planned to take Calhoun to the Lee County Jail, to be booked. They stopped at Berry’s house so that Berry could change his clothes, according to reports and testimony at the time.

The Calhoun family suggests a different motive. Several family members said that Hood was having an affair with a Black woman who worked with Calhoun. Calhoun frequently gave her a ride to and from work, and that convinced Hood that the two were involved.

The Bulletin account does not attribute the information to either Hood or Berry but reported that while Hood waited outside of his car, Calhoun found Hood’s unloaded shotgun. This started another fight, and Hood hit Calhoun in the head several times to get the shotgun away from him.

After that, they drove Calhoun to the Lee County Jail in Opelika to book him for drunken driving. He spent the night there, and Fuller paid his bail the next day. “His boss said he looked like he should be in the hospital, not in jail,” Essie Calhoun said. “They practically beat him to death.”

His family brought him to a Tuskegee doctor, who determined that Calhoun needed to be taken to the hospital quickly. They found a neurosurgeon in Columbus, who had him admitted to Cobb Hospital in Phenix City.

Carvin Jones, whose mother was Forney Calhoun’s niece, Berta Lee Calhoun Jones, said his mother told him that as she walked down the hospital hallway to his room, she “was hearing him grunting in so much pain before she even got to his room.” Only death two weeks after the attack relieved the pain.

Napoleon Withers, Calhoun’s grandson, remembers being taken to the funeral home as a seven-year-old to see his grandfather’s bruised body laid out in a coffin. “My father wanted me to see what they had done to him,” he said, recalling both the lesson and the warning implied.

Essie Calhoun remembers that her aunt, Forney’s wife, was too frightened to pursue charges against Hood and Berry. A Calhoun family member did swear out warrants, however. The two were arrested on murder charges, according to a follow-up Plainsman report in December. They posted $2,000 bond each and were suspended from their jobs at Auburn.

Hood was indicted by a Lee County grand jury on May 19, 1961, on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. The Opelika Daily Times report said, “The indictment charged that Hood ‘unlawfully but without malice or intent to kill, killed Forney Calhoun by negligently striking him about the head with his hands or with a shotgun.’” Berry was not indicted.

If the Calhoun family was anticipating justice in Forney’s death, they were quickly disappointed. Just two weeks later, on May 30, 1961, Hood was acquitted after a one-day trial. Less than seven months after Calhoun was pulled from his car and beaten, the man responsible for his eventual death walked out of the Lee County Courthouse, a free man.

While no record exists, this was a time when juries in Alabama were all-white or predominantly. Decisions that increased the diversity of jury pools and limited who could be struck from a jury were years away.

After Hood’s and Berry’s arrest, local newspapers pleaded for calm, to allow the legal process to take its course. That course, however, went largely unreported. Although the county court record shows witnesses identified for both the prosecution and the defense, neither the Opelika nor the Auburn newspaper reported any details of the trial, beyond the verdict.

The Lee County Bulletin, under the leadership of Neal Davis, was developing a reputation for courageous advocacy of civil rights at a time when it was dangerous. But its report of the trial also lacked detail. The African-American press could also be activist on such issues, but the last such newspaper in Macon County had stopped publishing in 1958.

After the verdict, according to Jones, Calhoun’s wife moved to New York. They had been living in a home owned by Fuller, as most sharecroppers did. Jones recalled hearing that for whatever reason, Fuller began tearing down the house the Calhouns lived in before she was completely moved out.

With the acquittal and the family’s relocation, Auburn moved on. Today, few people know or speak of that November 1960 day, when a Black man was pulled out of his car and beaten by two white men. Calhoun’s family members are aware of it, but as those involved die, it becomes a more distant outrage.

Leonard Hood died in 1984 at the age of 57 and is buried in the Armstrong Methodist Church cemetery on Wire Road, near where he confronted Calhoun. His wife, Myrtle Berry Hood, died in 2001 and is buried next to him.

Hood left family who live both in the area and in other states. The family members contacted did not return messages asking for interviews.

Like the information surrounding his death, Calhoun remains buried as well, across I-85 from his attacker. And every day, thousands of cars drive past his unmarked grave and through the Wire Road exit, unaware of the incident that happened there more than 60 years ago.

John Carvalho taught journalism at Auburn University for 18 years and retired in 2021. He teaches adjunct at Auburn and the Catholic University of Portugal.</&h6>