Now playing keys for Sidewalk Prophets, Auburn native Ben Young heads home for show

Music has always come easy for Ben Young.

The Auburn native was raised in a musical family and first began playing piano at the age of 5. He soon branched out to other instruments including the guitar, bass, lap steel and accordion.

Before long, Young realized he had perfect pitch and could recognize the notes from different sounds all around him.

“I just started hearing noises in the house like a microwave, and I’d go, 'Well, the microwave in my house is a B flat,'” Young told Opelika-Auburn News. “Or my mom would play something on the piano, and I'll go back and just play the exact same thing, and I thought everyone can do that. I thought that's just how music works. But then I learned that it's a rare gift from God.”

That rare gift has opened many doors for Young, including his newest gig with Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian band from Nashville known for hits such as “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That.” Young first started playing with them a year ago.

On Aug. 4, he returns home for a concert at First Baptist Opelika.

“This is going to be a really fun show because I've gotten to play all over the place, but it's been a really long time since I've played a show in the Auburn-Opelika area,” Young said. “I’ve invited a ton of friends, family, teachers, just people that I grew up with. I wouldn't be doing any of this without you guys.”

Young graduated from Auburn High School in 2017. He then studied audio production and business at Middle Tennessee State University, south of Nashville.

Young felt if he wanted to start a career in music, he needed to be in New York, Los Angeles or Nashville.

“New York and L.A. are both super expensive and really far away, so Nashville just felt like the place for me,” Young said. “There's not really as many keyboard players, so I started just getting hired for a bunch of stuff.”

Young took advantage of opportunities whenever they came. He has played pedal steel and accordion on an album by Zahara, the South African singer-songwriter, and lap steel on an album by guitarist Peter Brennan.

But his first touring gig was with Canadian country singer Tenille Townes.

“That was my first kind of experience with the touring, getting used to traveling on the bus and all that entails,” Young said.

After Young finished his tour with Townes, he wasn’t sure what his next step should be. He began looking for more traditional jobs. Then one day a notification came through Facebook that Sidewalk Prophets needed a keyboard player. Young decided to reach out and see what would happen. Despite it being 11 at night, Young says the band's manger got back to him within minutes. They needed a keyboard player quick and he was qualified. They asked Young to join them on an eight-show tour as a trial run.

“It was just the right time,” Young said. “It's not anything I could have planned, for sure.”

His first show with Sidewalk Prophets, however, didn’t go as planned. They were set to play in New Hampshire in support of singer Jeremy Camp. The show was canceled at the last moment due to a lightning strike.

The next show was a different story. The band flew out to South Dakota, and Young got his first taste of playing in front of a large crowd.

“That was with Steven Curtis Chapman for 20,000 people, which is a lot of pressure for a first show,” Young said. “Jumping straight into playing for that many people without playing with the people you're on stage with at all, it's kind of crazy. But I guess they just trusted me.”

A year later, Young is still playing with Sidewalk Prophets as a full-time member. He now takes care of the band's social media, and they've begun work on a new album.

“We're working on some new stuff right now," he said. “I’ve played on one song so far; we’re still getting started.”

But for the time being, Young is just looking forward to the Opelika gig and being home in Auburn

“My grandmother lives in Auburn, so we're talking about taking everyone over to her house and doing a little brunch,” Young said. “She likes to cook and entertain.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13-$50 and available online at eventbrite.com.