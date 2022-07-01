 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Now the winner, Hovey said he focused on 'standing with integrity and running a clean campaign about me'

Jay Hovey and his wife Anna.JPG

At the Lee County Meeting Center on May 31, Jay Hovey and his wife Anna Hovey let the news sink in that he has a one-vote lead over Tom Whatley after the provisional votes were counted.

 Lauren Johnson/

Around noon on Friday, Jay Hovey commented on finally being declared the Republican nominee for State Senate District 27. He did so after getting word from the Alabama Republican Party that it had denied incumbent Tom Whatley's challenge of results and declared him the winner.

In a statement he texted to the Opelika-Auburn News, he said he avoided a "potentially divisive experience" by "running a clean campaign about me and my desire to serve."

Here is his full statement:

I'm thankful for the prayers and words of encouragement from my supporters throught District 27. This has been a potentially divisive experience. But we have maintained that we would be successful by standing with integrity and running a clean campaign about me and my desire to serve.

I look forward to continuing to campaign to win the November Election. Beyond November, I pledge to represent the people of Senate District 27 honorably and with integrity in the Alabama Senate. 

0 Comments

Tags

