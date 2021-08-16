Number of COVID patients at EAMC hits 60 on Saturday; only two ICU rooms in Alabama are unoccupied

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 54 to 60 on Saturday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. That number dropped to 55 on Sunday before climbing to 58 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients on ventilators, after remaining steady at a single patient for four straight days last week, rose to five patients on ventilators on Saturday and has remained there for three straight days.
The situation remained dire in Alabama. On Monday, there were 2,631 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients, and 85% of them were unvaccinated.
Across the state, only two ICU beds were available, and only16 % of all other hospital beds were open.
Last week, with 44 COVID patients at EAMC, Dr. Michael Roberts, the hospital’s chief of staff, said in a video released by the medical system, “You can imagine the strain that puts on our staff and our medical facility.”
A week later, that number had increased by more than 30% and East Alabama Health was preparing for even more patients.
“We are currently on a trajectory of rapidly increasing hospitalizations across Alabama that will most assuredly surpass anything we saw at our highest peak in January,” wrote Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health, in a guest editorial that published on Sunday in the Opelika-Auburn News. “This is unsustainable. There is simply no other way to state it. These are facts. Healthcare systems here and all over the state are simply overrun, or about to be. The ability to provide care for patients needing our help for all other illnesses outside of COVID will be very limited. As of today, there are only 5% of ICU beds available in the state.”
Grill submitted her op-ed piece on Thursday, and four days later the percentage of ICU beds in Alabama had dropped from 5% to 0.1%.
“On a medical floor with 36 beds, we typically have a lot of people with a lot of different problems,” Roberts said last week. “… And now all those beds are taken up with patients with one problem.”
A lot has changed in the past month. Kevin Royal with Internal Medical Associates said last week that he is now seeing as many COVID patients in a morning as he’d been seeing in an entire month.
According to EAMC, the Pediatric Clinic in Opelika and Auburn has seen 276 children test positive for COVID-19 in their offices in the past three weeks, with 116 of those positive tests occurring last week.
“We’re at a very serious point right now as testing supplies are running low in the community, our three Emergency Departments are seeing long waits, and our COVID Infusion Center is running 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We cannot say it strongly enough that people who are eligible to receive a vaccine need to get one as soon as possible. The situation will only get worse until we have a much larger percentage of our population vaccinated.”