Number of COVID patients at EAMC hits 60 on Saturday; only two ICU rooms in Alabama are unoccupied

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 54 to 60 on Saturday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. That number dropped to 55 on Sunday before climbing to 58 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients on ventilators, after remaining steady at a single patient for four straight days last week, rose to five patients on ventilators on Saturday and has remained there for three straight days.

The situation remained dire in Alabama. On Monday, there were 2,631 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients, and 85% of them were unvaccinated.

Across the state, only two ICU beds were available, and only16 % of all other hospital beds were open.

Last week, with 44 COVID patients at EAMC, Dr. Michael Roberts, the hospital’s chief of staff, said in a video released by the medical system, “You can imagine the strain that puts on our staff and our medical facility.”

A week later, that number had increased by more than 30% and East Alabama Health was preparing for even more patients.