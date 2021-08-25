Number of COVID patients at EAMC sees biggest one-day decline of the summer

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 77 to 70 on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, while COVID patients on ventilators fell to 13 after holding steady at 16 for three days.

The decline in COVID patients at EAMC was the largest of the summer. Previously, the biggest drop was by six patients on Aug. 3, from 32 to 26.

Wednesday’s decline in the number of patients on ventilators was the first in 18 days.

Meanwhile, Alabama had 2,845 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients, the most since Jan. 15, 2021, when it had 2,861.

There were 54 confirmed COVID deaths in Alabama on Tuesday, and 450 in the state in the past 10 days.

As EAMC was releasing the stats, spokesman John Atkinson also announced that local resident Tara Albright was re-starting “Park and Pray,” a movement for citizens to gather on the hospital parking deck to pray for staff that began in March 2020 during the first peak of COVID-19. Albright welcomes anyone to join her from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. nightly.

