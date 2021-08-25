Number of COVID patients at EAMC sees biggest one-day decline of the summer

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 77 to 70 on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, while COVID patients on ventilators fell to 13 after holding steady at 16 for three days.
The decline in COVID patients at EAMC was the largest of the summer. Previously, the biggest drop was by six patients on Aug. 3, from 32 to 26.
Wednesday’s decline in the number of patients on ventilators was the first in 18 days.
Meanwhile, Alabama had 2,845 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients, the most since Jan. 15, 2021, when it had 2,861.
There were 54 confirmed COVID deaths in Alabama on Tuesday, and 450 in the state in the past 10 days.
As EAMC was releasing the stats, spokesman John Atkinson also announced that local resident Tara Albright was re-starting “Park and Pray,” a movement for citizens to gather on the hospital parking deck to pray for staff that began in March 2020 during the first peak of COVID-19. Albright welcomes anyone to join her from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. nightly.
According to a press release from EAMC, “People wishing to participate should arrive prior to 7. Once on the top level of the parking deck, cars should park facing the hospital. Everyone is asked to stay in their car during this time, and to be courteous to other drivers during arrival and departure.”
As frontline workers at the hospital battle COVID, the EAMC Foundation has set up a special fund that pays for meals for them from local businesses. If you or your business would like to donate, please visit https://eamcfoundation8686.thankyou4caring.org/covid-19-relief.
Call center
EAMC’s call center, at 334-528-4YOU (4968), is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Give them a call for information on the following:
COVID testing: The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have symptoms.
COVID infusions: If you test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, they can schedule you for that infusion appointment, which is free of charge. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
Vaccine locations: All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. If you need to know where to find a location near you, they can help direct you.
If you need immediate medical attention related to your COVID symptoms, please visit your nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.