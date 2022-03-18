Nurse brings soul food to Opelika with her restaurant, Madison's Place

As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church's Chicken, and prepared to serve customers at Madison's Place, her new soul food restaurant in Opelika.

“It’s named after my granddaughter,” said Barrow-Driver of the restaurant, which opened in February. “She likes fried chicken, so I said, ‘We’re gonna name it Madison’s Place.’”

Madison’s Place is open and serving fried chicken from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Saturday and Monday.

The fried chicken and wings are served cafeteria-style alongside a slew of alternating sides, including dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn casserole, sweet potato souffle and cheese grits, just to name a few. On special days, shrimp etouffee or fried okra make an appearance.

“We change it out depending on what the customers like,” Barrow-Driver said.

Other meat selections rotate daily, including pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, swai fish, pork chops, beef tips, neckbones and pig's feet. In addition, each meal is served with fried cornbread, or white bread for the fish sandwich. Meal prices range from $9 for dark meat chicken to $22 for oxtail.

And there's a revolving selection of desserts, including grape salad, peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, pound cake and more.

When asked what inspired her to open Madison’s Place, Barrow-Driver said, “I just love to cook.”

With the help of friends and family, Barrow-Driver’s business opened in just a month at 1220 Fox Run Ave. Every Sunday, her family comes up from Montgomery, where they own Simply Southern Cafe, to have all hands on deck.

Barrrow-Driver started Madison's Place, she said, because while there was Pannie George's in Auburn, there wasn't a restaurant like it in her hometown of Opelika.

On a typical day, the kitchen of Madison’s Place bubbles with the noise of food being cooked. Chefs dart in and out of a swinging door to deposit more food on the serving line. Meanwhile, Barrow-Driver runs the front with cool confidence.

After years of nursing, Barrow-Driver knows how to care for people and remain calm under pressure.

After her time working at a Church’s fast food chain, Barrow-Driver went on to receive her licensed practical nurse certificate from Southern Union, as well as an associate degree in nursing from Troy in Montgomery, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from South University in Savannah, Ga., and a master’s in nursing from Grand Canyon University.

Just six years ago, Barrow-Driver opened her first business, located across from Madison’s Place. Called “Traveling Angels,” it serves the elderly and disabled in 13 counties.

She also created a nonprofit annual “Purse Drive” to provide women leaving abusive situations with purses filled with basic necessities they may have been forced to leave behind. The Purse Drive is something Barrow-Driver is working to incorporate into Madison’s Place.

“I find this to be an opportunity to build the community and enhance my Purse Drive,” she said. “When you work around women … you find there is a lot of problems – [not just] internal problems, but external problems.”

She said she filled 100 of the purses last year and aims to double that number this year.

“If it’s not gonna build up mankind, I don’t wanna do it,” Barrow-Driver said.