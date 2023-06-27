Over a time span of three years, the Oak Bowery Volunteer Fire Department has increased the amount of locally available water to fight fires from zero gallons in 2020 to over 40,000 gallons today.

Using a $10,000 grant from Coosa Valley RC&D, the volunteer fire department was able to install a 29,000-gallon water tank in front of the station on 3306 U.S. Highway 431 in Waverly. On Sunday, the OBVFD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

OBVFD was started in the 1980s, but eventually dwindled to a one-man unit. After Chief Jeremy Robinson discovered that Robert Wallace was the sole firefighter at the department, he decided to join as well as encourage others to volunteer. Now OBVFD has about 17 active volunteers, plus additional supporters.

“Nobody’s here to save us. You better take care of your neighbor. You better learn how to operate the equipment because you might be the one putting your own house out, or you might be the one saving your neighbor,” said volunteer Robert Griffith.

Before the tank was installed, Griffith said they would have to drive to LaFayette or Lee County to get water to fill their trucks. He also said the department was only running at about 5% capacity.

Each tanker truck can hold about 3,000 gallons of water and each fire engine can hold about 1,250 gallons of water. When using the hose to put out a fire, Griffith said it only takes about two minutes for the tanker to empty.

“If you’re operating this engine at max capacity, you need a lot of water, typically 30,000 for a house,” Griffith said.

With this new water tank, the OBVFD won’t need to travel to neighboring stations to fill the tankers and fire engines with water.

To fill the water tank container, Griffith said they had Toby Hughes, from AGI, help install a system that would pump water from a nearby well into the water tank to store it until it’s needed. The system produces about seven gallons per minute and about 15 gallons per minute when the pump is turned on.

The addition of this new tank is also another step towards their goal of improving the ISO (Insurance Services Office) fire score for the area.

Some insurance companies use ISO to set homeowners and business insurance rates. The score is based off of how well a fire department can protect the community. Level one is the best score while level 10 is the worst.

“We’re certified an ISO nine level. Once we get the water, that’s about half of the problem,” Griffith said. “The other half is training and equipment. We’ve got the people now, so now we’re working on training and we’ve got the second station. It’s got another tanker over there that’s 4,000 gallons that’s coming on line. Then we’ll hopefully be adding a third station.”

OBVFD has plans to install a 20,000-gallon water tank in the fall at the second location on County Road 21 off Highway 147. This addition will give the department access to a total of 60,000 gallons of water to fight fires in the area.

“We’ll have trucks and equipment near the three sources of water, so we can cut down on that travel time…,” Griffith said. “Ideally we would be able to put 30,000 gallons of water or have it available to put out in the first 30 minutes. That’s kind of our goal.”

Once the volunteer fire department is able to do that, Griffith said that could give them an ISO level of five, which they plan to get verified next summer.

Gerry Elam decided to volunteer with the fire department about a month ago to help out his neighbors and fill a need. He’s also using his experience to help with the financial side of the department and help with improving the ISO level for local homeowners and businesses.

“Getting the water here is about half the equation,” Elam said. “Then we have to prove that we know what to do with it, being able to unload and offload trucks in 10 minutes, there's a test we have to do.”

Board member Louise Cardoza said that across the country local volunteer fire departments are dying. She along with the Oak Bowery community have been working together to make sure that doesn’t happen to their community. They have a plan to continue rebuilding and expanding the local fire and rescue department.

Cardoza has recently formed a committee with nine community members to start outlining a plan for rescue and disaster operations in the event that a tornado strikes the community.

The OBVFD not only responds to fires but also other emergencies, including motor vehicle accidents and storm damage. The department has a zone to cover, but the volunteers often respond to neighboring districts.