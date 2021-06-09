On Saturday, the Black Male Summit will show young men how to respond during a traffic stop, and other important skills

“It’s important to just get black boys together and create a bond and some camaraderie with black men that look like them and tell them their life experiences,” Gray said. “We talk about everything they’re dealing with. It’s like sitting in a barbershop—in the black community, the barber shop or hair salon is the place you go to talk, kind of like therapy.”

Representatives from the Opelika Police Department will teach youth about the do’s and don'ts of traffic stops, going to traffic court and court procedures.

Opelika Police Capt. Tony Amerson said his department’s presentation would also include demonstrations on good and bad ways to react to a traffic stop.

“The main purpose of all of this is to educate our youth and make them aware, and we’re really just trying to focus on building a partnership with the community as a whole and giving them an understanding of what we actually do as police officers,” Amerson said.