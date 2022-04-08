'On the non-student side': Bourbon Street Bar building to be replaced by upscale condo and restaurant

A mixed-use development featuring a restaurant and upscale condominium units is being planned to replace a building on North College Street that last housed Bourbon Street Bar.

Stacy Norman Architects presented an initial concept of the development to Auburn's Downtown Design Review Committee on Tuesday, with the project poised to include a two-floor restaurant and bar and up to six condominium units on three more floors, with a rooftop terrace to top the building off.

"I think what we're seeing is that on the non-student side of housing, there's an interest for people to be downtown," Stacy Norman, head of the firm that bears his name, told the Opelika-Auburn News. "I think the owner saw that and ... (it's) why he's interested in providing a building like this."

The existing building, which is at 103 N. College St., will be demolished sometime this year after being vacant since 2020, when Bourbon Street permanently closed its doors. It served for years as a popular bar and music venue among students.

Norman said the development is planned to be about 75 feet tall and thus meets Auburn's building height limits. The condominiums will include balconies and be reachable by an elevator or stairs. He said prospective residential tenants are already reaching out to the developer, Ben Giles, and that if requested, one of the condominium units could take up a full floor.

"We have a two-bedroom option, a three-bedroom option, and then the full floor would be a four-bedroom option," Norman said. "Then we've reserved the first and second floor as the restaurant and bar area."

A separate architectural firm in Atlanta will design the restaurant, Norman said. He added that talks are ongoing with potential restaurateurs to lease the space but that he's not aware of a chain or franchise that would be occupying the space, which in the artist's rendering is called "The Kick Six Restaurant & Grill."

The rooftop terrace will serve primarily as a seating area for restaurant patrons, though because of the building height limitation, Norman said nothing fixed can be added to the terrace like a bar or restrooms.

There's no parking spaces adjacent to the development, so 12 spaces on East Magnolia Avenue will be leased from Auburn United Methodist Church for at least the next 10 years for tenants to use, according to Norman.

Stacy Norman Architects previously took on design work downtown, with the Thomas Building on Toomer's Corner currently occupied by PNC Bank and residential tenants, and Norman said his firm hopes to take design cues from the building for the new mixed-use project.

"It certainly won't be a copy of (the Thomas Building), but it would be how we try to break down floor-by-floor," he said. "With the floor lines, we're looking at ways to add some sort of banding to it so it's not just one uninterrupted single texture or color."

The design includes windows on all sides of the building, and Norman said he was questioned by the DDRC on the future of those on the north and south sides of the building if neighboring properties were to also be build up.

"We physically can't take the windows out because of our fire rating ... so the simpler thing would be to just cover over them," he said.

Norman said Giles plans to receive a demolition permit and a building permit in the next three to four months in order to demolish the existing building and begin construction on the new development by the end of the summer.

"Our guess is it's going to be 12-16 months of construction ... (but) under the conditions we are right now it's hard to judge that in terms of availability of materials, delays and things like that," Norman said.

Construction will be led by Batson-Cook Construction, but Norman said demolition and construction costs have yet to be determined.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.