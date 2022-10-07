One class, double credit: Local high schools team up with Southern Union for dual enrollment

Local high schools participate in dual enrollment programs with Southern Union and say it’s a great partnership.

Opelika High School has offered dual enrollment classes at Southern Union since 2009.

Katie Murray, the secondary curriculum coordinator and career tech director at OHS, works closely with the college to come up with avenues for students to take college and high school classes at the same time.

Murray said these opportunities help students have a seamless transition into college.

“I think just the fact that they can leave high school and already have had the opportunity to take college classes better prepares them for their freshman year because they understand what’s expected in a college class,” she said. “Also, they already have those credits typically at a cheaper price.”

Opelika students enrolled in career prep have the opportunity to tour Southern Union and visit the Center for Integrated Manufacturing where they can see the technical dual enrollment options that are available.

Junior and senior health science students also get to tour the health science department at the college as well as meet professors.

Opelika High School currently has 107 students participating in dual enrollment through Southern Union.

One of these students, Jared McKay, 18, is a senior taking dual enrollment math and English courses through Southern Union.

Since his sophomore year, McKay has taken dual enrollment courses and technical courses including plastic injection and machining classes. Encouraged by one of his friends, he began looking into the different trades available and became interested in machining.

“I like how creative you can be in the machining class," he said. "The professor lets you do unique projects that are usually pretty fun."

In the class, the students are given a blueprint and are asked to cut out different parts and pieces.

McKay said completing the dual enrollment and tech courses has given him a head start on his college career as well as the opportunity to save money, since the courses are free for high school students.

“You can jump around between different trades and kind of find what you like, so you don’t have to try to decide that later,” he said.

McKay plans to finish the machining program by next year and said his end goal is to start a military contract company. He plans to attend Southern Union and transfer to Auburn University to earn a business degree.

Southern Union offers high school students participating in the technical dual enrollment courses a grant that pays for tuition. Students can graduate high school having taken multiple college classes without paying a single dollar.

Farrell Seymore, superintendent of Opelika City Schools, said the career technical side of dual enrollment gives students the opportunity to be hired for a job right after graduation, and the academic side allows students to complete college credits early with great savings.

“Southern Union does a great job of meeting the really diverse needs of our community,” Seymore said. “They’re responsive to businesses. They’re responsive to industry and responsive to the needs of area high schools and the students.”

Chris Hames, assistant principal at Auburn High School, said AHS has partnered with Southern Union since 2015 by offering dual enrollment courses in subjects including math, English and career technical education. Students can also take additional classes outside dual enrollment courses.

"Earning college credits during high school is a considerable benefit of dual enrollment, allowing students to fast-track their major courses,” Hames wrote in an email. “Auburn High School's dual enrollment CTE courses enable students to earn industry certifications for joining the workforce post-graduation. This approach also saves families money with a discounted tuition rate, and SUSCC has many scholarships that allow several students to earn college credit free of charge."

Currently, AHS has 222 students participating in dual classes with Southern Union, with 167 taking classes at the high school and 55 going to the Opelika campus of the college.

Jason Wright, assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools, said Southern Union provides multiple collaborative opportunities that prepare students for a career, provide tuition benefits, expand employment opportunities and expedite graduation.

LCS has dually enrolled students on the academic and technical side and has health science partnerships with the college.

“Career Technical Education is very strong,” Wright wrote in an email. “Southern Union supplies the equipment and instruction through an adjunct position to teach precision machine work on our Lee County Learning Center campus (in) Salem. The program is open to all four LCS attendance zones.”

Jamie Payne, counselor for high school students at Lee-Scott Academy, said the school offers dual enrollment pre-calculus, calculus I and calculus II through Southern Union as well as other elective courses online or on the Southern Union campus.

Currently, Lee-Scott has 65 students participating in Southern Union dual enrollment math classes. Payne said this program allows students to get a “taste of college life” while still in high school.

“Lee-Scott and Southern Union have a great working relationship,” Payne wrote in an email. “Southern Union is always available to help with whatever we need. This year a dual-enrollment STEM scholarship was offered, and several students were able to benefit from that opportunity.”