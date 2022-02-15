One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles.

The northbound lanes of I-85 between Exit 51 at South College Street and Exit 57 at Bent Creek were closed for more than 12 hours and reopened early Tuesday morning.

Harris said the deceased person has not yet been identified but was in one of the passenger vehicles. Authorities are investigating the cause of the wreck.

More information will be made available as soon as the individual is identified and the family is notified, Harris said.

Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief Mike Harris said there were additional injuries from others involved in the wreck.

At least two individuals were transported to a local trauma center and at least one was sent to East Alabama Medical Center. Harris said he has not heard any updates about their condition.

Chief Harris said Auburn police will be conducting additional interviews and follow up interviews.