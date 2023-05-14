K-9 Bane, a hero at the Opelika Police Department, has received a new bullet and stab proof vest as a donation from a local nonprofit.

The new vest was a donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, a group that provides protective gear for dogs in law enforcement. The body armor is custom-fit, as VIK9s does for all dogs that receive their armor.

OPD announced in March that Bane would soon get the new ballistic armor.

Helen Pavilonis, a resident from Durham, North Carolina, sponsored Bane’s vest through VIK9s. It is embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by the Pavilonis family.”

VIK9s armor is made in the U.S. and is National Institute of Justice certified. Since 2009, the non-profit has provided over 5,000 vests to law enforcement dogs across the country.

The vests have a combined value of $6.9 million. It’s all made possible by both private and corporate donations, such as Pavalonis.

Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283, but a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest, according to police. The VIK9s program is open to all law enforcement dogs in the United States who are at least 20 months old.

Bane is the only dog at the Opelika Police Department to be nominated for one of the vests. However, that doesn’t mean that other K-9 officers can’t also receive their own at some point.

“No other K-9s will be obtaining donated vests at this time, but we are not opposed to others who wish to donate vests or equipment to our K-9 unit,” said Kasey Brown, the assistant police chief.

Bane and his handler, Detective Jacob Taylor, became better known in 2022 when the K-9 was first selected as a finalist for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Bane was one of three dogs from across the country who competed for the top spot in the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog category.

“So basically, he did a courageous act and others also thought it was courageous,” Taylor said at the time. “So, they nominated me for the award. I wasn’t expecting to go this high in the contest, but that’s how it played out.”

That courageous act came when Bane saved multiple police officers from a driver who had two outstanding felony probation warrants through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The man allegedly tried to escape from the police. He reportedly tried to make a break for the woods to shoot at armed police officers. Within four seconds, Bane latched onto the man’s right arm and took him down. Law enforcement said video showed the man pulling out a gun before Bane grabbed him.

“He saved a lot of people,” Taylor said regarding his canine partner.

While Bane ultimately didn’t win the Hero Dog awards — that went to a K-9 from Kenosha, Wisconsin named Riggs.

“It was an honor to be in the top three police K-9s in the country. It is a testimony to OPD K-9 handlers and trainers,” Brown said. “Also, Bane’s placement in the competition is a direct result of the quality of training offered by Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center, Inc.”

For more on Vested Interest in K-9s, visit www.vik9s.org