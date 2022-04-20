OPD sergeant named officer of the year for the second time in his career

Sgt. James Daniel has been named the Opelika Police Department's officer of the year.

“Any of y’all that have ever had an opportunity to meet Sgt. Daniel, you know that this man is extremely passionate about what he does,” said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey at the city council meeting on Tuesday. “Every bone in his body, every pore of his skin just exudes being a fantastic police office.”

Healey said he’s had the pleasure of working with Daniel for 18 years and watching his progression. Healey commended Daniel for his work ethic and dedication to the Opelika community.

The award is sponsored by the Opelika Exchange Club.

Daniel has served the police department for 18 years in several different divisions including K-9 handler, patrol officer, traffic homicide investigator, supervisor and SWAT team member. He later moved into the training division at the OPD, where he has served for the past two years.

“He currently is in a role that is perfect for him and we’re super proud to have him in it,” Healey said. “That’s where he teaches our young police officers how to be police officers in the way that we want officers to be in the City of Opelika.”

When Daniel was given the award Tuesday night, he said it almost made him cry.

“This is actually my second time receiving officer of the year,” Daniel said. “This one holds a special place to me because the first one was about things that I did on call. This one will always be more memorable and mean more to me because it’s about my people.”

Daniel regards the young officers he’s trained as his family.

This year, Daniel also participated in the OPD’s first ever training program for high school and college students called the 20 under 20 Student Exploratory Program. He taught the students about the hiring process for becoming a police officer and what officers experience on a daily basis.

“That has been a very enlightening adventure,” Daniel said. “Because for so long, we never knew how much value was in educating the people on the 'why.'”

Daniel said he and the other officers involved in the 20 under 20 program and the citizens police academy program explained to participants why things are done a certain way and got feedback from the community.

During these training programs, Daniel said he learns as much from the students and citizens, “if not more,” than they learn from him.

Over the past year, Daniel has also assisted in the development of several educational programs that are now part of the curriculum at Opelika High School.

Mayor Gary Fuller said Daniel has played a “crucial role” in the development and success of the community outreach and officer development in Opelika.

“Without Sgt. Daniel and his leadership within the training division, these programs would not have had the success and the impact that we have experienced,” Fuller said. “Sgt. Daniel consistently encourages and prepares others to exhibit these characteristics and finds great success in all his endeavors. He is not only an asset to the Opelika Police Department, but to the entire city of Opelika.”