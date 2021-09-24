Opelika 7-year-old's lemonade stand started when he asked his mom, 'How can I get a dirtbike?'

Isaac Jones, a 7-year-old at Carver Primary School in Opelika, wants to be a lot of things when he grows up: a truck driver, a professional dirt biker, a police officer, a builder, a pilot. For now, though, he’s been doing just fine selling his own homemade lemonade.
Isaac’s Handmade Lemonade began in June when Isaac approached his mom, Alexis Meniefield, and told her he wanted a dirtbike.
“I went to my mom and said, ‘How can I get a dirtbike?’ And she said, ‘How about you start a lemonade stand?’” Isaac said.
With his mom’s help, Isaac began selling lemonade in front of his mom’s home for $1 a cup. By the end of the day, he had sold out of lemonade and made $200 to go towards his new dirt bike.
“The first day we set up outside in the parking lot and it was phenomenal,” Meniefield said. “The community shocked me, and it wasn’t just Opelika. We had people come from Auburn, Phenix City, we had people come from Dothan. We also had a couple drive all the way from Enterprise who didn’t even want the lemonade; they just donated him $300.”
Meniefield said that among Isaac’s best customers was Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who invited Isaac into his office to drink lemonade and gave him a platinum city coin.
“He had some lemonade with Isaac, showed him around his office and Isaac got to sit in the mayor’s chair,” Meniefield said. “He told Isaac, ‘You’ll forever have a friend,’ and to call anytime he needed him. That was awesome.”
While the stand started with just selling cups of lemonade, more and more requests were made for lemonade by the gallon and lemonade deliveries.
After the young entrepreneur started back in school for the year, Isaac and his mom began selling gallons of different kinds of lemonade for delivery around town including mango, kiwi, strawberry, blackberry, fruit punch and pink lemonades all for $8 each.
Since starting Isaac’s Handmade Lemonade, Isaac has been able to get his new dirtbike and make a lot more money to help others and also save up for a Dodge Charger for when he’s old enough to drive.
“[Isaac] is a member of the Boys & Girls Club, and we wanted to do something with them so we had a big pizza party and we’ve put a lot of it back into different organizations around Opelika,” Meniefield said. “I think the community gave us a lot, so I felt like after you get what you want, you always need to show people we can give it back in different ways.”