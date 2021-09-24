Opelika 7-year-old's lemonade stand started when he asked his mom, 'How can I get a dirtbike?'

Isaac Jones, a 7-year-old at Carver Primary School in Opelika, wants to be a lot of things when he grows up: a truck driver, a professional dirt biker, a police officer, a builder, a pilot. For now, though, he’s been doing just fine selling his own homemade lemonade.

Isaac’s Handmade Lemonade began in June when Isaac approached his mom, Alexis Meniefield, and told her he wanted a dirtbike.

“I went to my mom and said, ‘How can I get a dirtbike?’ And she said, ‘How about you start a lemonade stand?’” Isaac said.

With his mom’s help, Isaac began selling lemonade in front of his mom’s home for $1 a cup. By the end of the day, he had sold out of lemonade and made $200 to go towards his new dirt bike.

“The first day we set up outside in the parking lot and it was phenomenal,” Meniefield said. “The community shocked me, and it wasn’t just Opelika. We had people come from Auburn, Phenix City, we had people come from Dothan. We also had a couple drive all the way from Enterprise who didn’t even want the lemonade; they just donated him $300.”

Meniefield said that among Isaac’s best customers was Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who invited Isaac into his office to drink lemonade and gave him a platinum city coin.