The City of Opelika has completed upgrades to the 8th Avenue Recycling Center Convenience Center and plans to finished renovations to the Jeter Recycling Convenience Center in late July.

At the 8th Avenue Recycling Center, on 600 8th Avenue near the Denson Rec. Center, the city has added two 40-cubic yard roll-off containers to handle yard waste, scrap iron and appliances. These containers are for Opelika residents only. No businesses are allowed to use these containers, the city release said.

One container is specifically for yard waste and the other is for scrap iron and old appliances.

Citizens who don’t want yard waste on the street in front of their house for a week can use the container at 8th Avenue Recycling Center, but must follow the rules below:

Trees and brush must be less than six inches in diameter and five feet in length.

Leaves and grass must be bagged.

Construction waste, demolition waste, dirt, carpet or flooding, pallets and household garbage are not allowed.

“Due to liability and safety concerns, please stay out of the containers,” the city release said. “Additionally, please do not place anything on the ground. The use of these containers will make the convenience centers much cleaner and safer.”

If the rules are not followed, the city will remove the containers.

The City of Opelika is continuing to work on updates to the Jeter Recycling Center and has poured the slab for the cardboard compacter that will be installed in the coming weeks.

The City expects the paving for the center to be completed during the week of July 10 and expects the center to open for citizens to use in late July, weather permitting. The Jeter Recycling Center will also have containers for yard waste, scrap iron and appliances.

For more information about items Opelika Recycling Centers can and cannot accept, visit the City of Opelika website.