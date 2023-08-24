Opelika partnered with LiveView Technologies in November 2022 to conduct a one-year initiative to reduce crime in the community by setting up LVT Platforms, mobile surveillance units, in retail store parking lots.

LVT, a software company, developed the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security (ACCESS) Taskforce with a goal to “assist the police daily across the country in the apprehension and prosecution of criminals by providing remote live video units, safety, surveillance and analytics gathering, processing and delivery,” the release said.

Matt Kelley, head of retail at LVT, said the company decided to create the ACCESS Taskforce after seeing a need for a collaborative effort across the public and private sector to prevent crime.

“We came up with the idea of working with local law enforcement, the retailers in that community and the local governments, trying to facilitate the flow of information and creating that network effect,” Kelley said.

In partnership with the Opelika Police Department and major retail brands in the community, LVT provided 17 surveillance units to be stationed at various retail store parking lots.

These solar powered, mobile units have a tech tower attached to a trailer. The LVT Platform provides the opportunity to live stream video footage, rotate camera angles, activate alarms and communicate to trespassers through an attached PA speaker system.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the system records continuously and allows the police department to retrieve information and footage when needed. He described the technology as passive surveillance and as an extension of the security systems the retail stores have inside their buildings.

Throughout the past year, Healey said these units have helped the police department with several cases, allowing investigators to access video footage of crimes being committed or people fleeing after a crime was committed.

Healey said it was also a great opportunity for businesses to help each other. Bigger businesses that were able to purchase the surveillance units and deploy them in their parking lot ultimately helped provide security for the businesses surrounding them.

For the study, LVT had an independent organization from Florida, Loss Prevention Research Council, conduct the overview and analysis. Opelika and Paducah, Kentucky, were the only two cities to participate in the study.

In Opelika, the study found that LVT contributed to a 40% decrease in shoplifting. The previous year before these units were deployed, Opelika saw a 20% increase in shoplifting.

The study also showed that there was a 31% decrease in disorderly conduct, 15% decrease in property crime and a 10% reduction in overall crime in the city.

Healey said participating in the study was a “fantastic opportunity, especially throughout the holidays.”

He said Opelika saw a substantial decrease in shoplifting and vehicle break-ins.

“It really was phenomenal in how it worked because of the cooperation between businesses, the police department, the city and our community as a whole,” Healey said. “We had a lot of feedback from people in the community that were happy with seeing these (surveillance units). They felt safer in parking lots at night, so it really was a fantastic opportunity to kind of bring all those entities together to be able to fight crime.”

Kelley also said the collaboration with the different entities involved was very successful.

“... Everybody recognized the value of a project like this and were committed to engaging and ensuring that it was successful,” Kelley said.

Now that the study is completed, Healey said it will be up to the individual retailers to decide if they want to keep using the technology as an extension of their security camera system.

The OPD is planning to purchase LVT Platform surveillance units and has submitted a request to the Opelika City Council to make the purchase.