Opelika adapts traditional Christmas parade to a stationary event due to pandemic

Despite the difficulties in throwing a Christmas parade in downtown Opelika in recent years, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce is determined to bring it back for 2020, albeit with changes to adapt to COVID-19.

Opelika’s 2020 Snow Much Fun Christmas Extravaganza will kick off Dec. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Courthouse Square and will feature snowfall, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a reverse walking parade to encourage social distancing.

According to the chamber’s frequently-asked questions concerning the event, the reverse walking parade means the parade entries and floats will remain stationary while attendees will walk through the parade route.

“This allows our parade entries to maintain a proper distance within their space, but also allows organizations who are not yet allowed to participate in large events to set up and leave their spaces decorated for all to enjoy,” an Opelika Chamber of Commerce official said in a description of the event. “As an attendee, you and your family will be able to maintain a safe distance from other families as well. It's new and different, but, it allows us to have the parade we know and love, with a COVID twist.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}