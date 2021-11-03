Opelika approves road projects, including a new traffic circle

The Opelika City Council passed several resolutions at the meeting on Tuesday to make improvements and extensions to roads throughout the city.

The City of Opelika will be working to construct a large, full service roundabout with speed reduction devices at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Academy Drive.

The total cost will be $292,500 and funding will come from the unassigned fund balance, according to the resolution.

The council voted to make improvements to Pepperell Parkway, from Lowndes Street to the city limits.

This area of the road will be resurfaced, existing traffic signals will be upgraded, concrete sidewalks will be added, and curbs and gutters will be added where needed.

A closed storm drainage pipe system and inlet will also be added within the curb and gutter sections.

The estimated cost for this project is $149,921, which will come from the unassigned fund balance, according to the resolution

The council also voted for the City of Opelika to construct a new extension to Veterans Parkway including new signals and a concrete crossing at the CSX Transportation, Inc. crossing at Airport Road.